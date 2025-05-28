Mike Vrabel addresses viral Stefon Diggs video

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 12: NFL Player Stefon Diggs attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke to reporters before Wednesday's OTA practice in Foxboro, and off the bat was asked about a viral video of receiver Stefon Diggs that has been circulated online since Tuesday.

"Well, it's something that we're aware of," Vrabel said. "Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field. We're hoping that with our time here on the field today, that when we don't have a script and we're on the call periods, that we're making great decisions. The message will be the same for all our players, that we're trying to make great decisions. Any conversations that I've had with Stefon will remain between him, I and the club."

The video in question, which you can watch below, shows Diggs partying on a boat with several other individuals, eventually revealing an unknown pink-hued substance.

The Viral Stefon Diggs Video:

An NFL spokesperson declined to comment on the matter, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Speculation has run rampant about the nature of the substance that Diggs flashes and gives away. At one point in the video, he appears to say something to the effect of, "Don't take all of it."

Vrabel, meanwhile, did his best to keep the focus on football, as the Patriots practiced in shells for about two hours. His emphasis on making good decisions on and off the field indicates that he's not particularly happy with Diggs' decision-making at the moment.

Even if Diggs produced a substance that was illicit in nature, that feels hard to prove, and it's possible he didn't consume it himself. If he were to face disciplinary action after the release of this video, it's possible that it would have to come internally.