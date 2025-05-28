Will the next Bruins head coach please stand up?

It's feeling more and more like the search for the next Bruins head coach is winding down. So let's see who's still in the running.

We'll start with our own Matt Dolloff, who shared this piece on Boston's search for their fourth head coach in as many years. The general consensus among NHL media heavyweights is that there are three potential candidates for the B's open position.

Those three candidates--Mitch Love, Marco Sturm, and Jay Woodcroft--are the ones our conversation centered around this morning with the Boston Globe's Jim McBride. Jim's latest for the Globe offers up a few additional names for consideration, too.

The next Bruins head coach: Sturm?

As we were chatting, reports were emerging that one of those names--former Bruin Marco Sturm--was en route to Boston to continue the interview process. Dolloff and Bruins insider Ty Anderson will be keeping an eye on that situation with updates and reactions on the Sports Hub Underground.