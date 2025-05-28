David Andrews to announce retirement from NFL

Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime New England Patriots center David Andrews will officially retire from the NFL next week. The team announced on Wednesday they'll be holding a retirement press conference for him on Monday.

Andrews, who turns 33 next month, was released by the Patriots back in March. At the time, it was unclear whether or not he would look to play elsewhere or retire.

The Patriots released Andrews after a season in which he played just four games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery. Andrews had been working to rehab his shoulder through the start of the offseason.

In total Andrews spent 10 seasons with the Patriots after entering the league as a UDFA from Georgia in 2015. In total he played in 124 games while starting 121, and was the team's primary starting center from his rookie year through 2023 with the exception of the 2019 season, which he missed in its entirety after being diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism in training camp.

During his tenure Andrews was an eight-time captain. He won two Super Bowls with the Patriots and was named to the Patriots' 2010s All-Decade Team.