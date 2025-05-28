Shams: Celtics could potentially have ‘much different roster’ next season

The general assumption across the NBA regarding the Boston Celtics is that the team is going to go through various roster changes ahead of the 2025-26 season. In a recent interview with the "Pat McAfee Show," Shams Charania confirmed just as much.

"They're going to make trades. The Boston Celtics will have a much different roster next season," said Charania. "The question is just how severe, as far as, the movement is going to be for them."

So, yet another knowledgable NBA reporter, reiterates what was essentially already known.

Charania continued to this point by discussing which players could be on the trade market this summer:

"It's really going to depend on what value you can get," he said. "I think teams are going to express a lot of interest in Jrue Holiday. Teams are going to inquire about Kristaps Porziņģis. Teams are going to inquire about Jaylen Brown.

"I think the Celtics are going to have to identify: What value can we get for each of these players?" Charania continued. "Which player(s) does it make sense to trade? Is there anywhere where we can get players back that can help right now?"

It seems pretty certain that one over Holiday or Porziņģis will be moved, if not both. Beyond that, of course, Charania mentioned Brown. This seems like a less likely option, but it would get the most money off the table.

One potential trade that would deal Brown would be to the Mavericks for the No. 1 overall pick (almost certainly Duke's Cooper Flagg). However, short of that Brown is seemingly untouchable, and even that may not be enough.

Nonetheless, it's impossible to deny that the basketball team in Boston will look very different. Be it Holiday, Brown, Porziņģis or some combination, someone is out of town. It's just a matter of who?