LISTEN LIVE

Finalists emerging as Bruins enter home stretch of head coaching search

The B’s are in the final stages of the search for their next head coach, with two possible finalists emerging from the pack.

Matt Dolloff

The Boston Bruins could be less than a week away from officially naming their next head coach.

New reports surfaced on Tuesday, indicating that not only are the Bruins in the final stages of interviews for the job, but a few possible finalists have emerged from the pack. One of the more intriguing reports came from NHL insider Kevin Weekes, who said that Jay Woodcroft, Mitch Love, and Marco Sturm are "are among the favorites as potential hires" for the Bruins, Penguins, and Kraken. It's unclear whether Weekes was linking those three names to those three teams, in that specific order. If that's the case, Weekes is considering Woodcroft the favorite for the Bruins.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, meanwhile, said Sturm and Woodcroft are both "among the remaining contenders for the job." Pagnotta added that Woodcroft recently had a follow-up interview.

Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects is the one who's really sticking his neck out there. He posted on Tuesday: "Hearing Marco Sturm is set to become the next Boston Bruins head coach." Well then.

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 25: Head coach Marco Sturm of Germany speaks to his players in the second period against Olympic Athletes from Russia during the Men's Gold Medal Game on day sixteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 25, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Marco Sturm

Whoever the Bruins land on as their next head coach, it really feels like it's boiling down to a two-man race between Sturm and Woodcroft. Incumbent Joe Sacco and fellow internal candidate Jay Leach can still be considered dark horses.

Love could still be in the hunt for Boston, but it's feeling more like Pittsburgh could swoop in for his services. If Weekes' report is to be read with the names and teams in order, Sturm could end up in Seattle.

However the dominoes end up falling, be sure to stay in touch with 985TheSportsHub.com. We'll have complete coverage from Bruins insider Ty Anderson, as well as thoughts and reactions on the Sports Hub Underground.

boston bruinsjay woodcroftmarco sturm
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Boston Bruins logo
NHL4 things that are ‘musts’ for the Bruins with next head coachTy Anderson
Jay Woodcroft, seen here coaching the Edmonton Oilers, could emerge as the next Bruins head coach.
NHLWill the next Bruins head coach please stand up?Adam 12
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 25: Jeremy Swayman #1 of team USA lifts the IIHF trophy after the 2025 Ice Hockey World Championship match between Switzerland and USA at Avicii Arena on May 25, 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)
NHLBruins rack up honors at 2025 WorldsTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect