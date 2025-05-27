Red Sox pitching prospect returns from Tommy John Surgery

TOKYO, JAPAN – NOVEMBER 17: Pitcher Noah Song #37 of the United States throws in the bottom of 7th inning during the WBSC Premier 12 Bronze Medal final game between Mexico and USA at the Tokyo Dome on November 17, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan.

Boston Red Sox pitching prospect Noah Song has begun his on-field rehab from Tommy John surgery. On May 20, he made his first professional start since 2023.

In his May 20 rehab start at the rookie-level FCL Red Sox, Song pitched two innings, with four strikeouts, allowing zero hits, and just one walk. He then followed up that performance with an appearance for Single-A Salem, where he threw one inning (just 12 pitches), for no hits, no walks, and two strikeouts.

Song, 27, was selected by the Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft after playing college baseball at the United State Naval Academy. He's pitched at various minor league levels during his four seasons of professional play - including as high as Triple-A for a few games in 2023.

He also appeared for Team USA during the WBSC Premier 12 tournament (pictured above) in 2019.

Obviously, Song is not a guy that is imminently close to striking the major league roster - especially being so early in recovery. However, for Boston, who has subpar pitching, it is at least intriguing to know that a pitcher who was previously one of their better prospects is on the mend, and if effective could one day make his way to Fenway.