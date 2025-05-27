LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox pitching prospect returns from Tommy John Surgery

Boston Red Sox pitching prospect Noah Song has begun his on-field rehab from Tommy John surgery. On May 20, he made his first professional start since 2023. In his May…

Luke Graham
Noah Song

TOKYO, JAPAN – NOVEMBER 17: Pitcher Noah Song #37 of the United States throws in the bottom of 7th inning during the WBSC Premier 12 Bronze Medal final game between Mexico and USA at the Tokyo Dome on November 17, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan.

Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox pitching prospect Noah Song has begun his on-field rehab from Tommy John surgery. On May 20, he made his first professional start since 2023.

In his May 20 rehab start at the rookie-level FCL Red Sox, Song pitched two innings, with four strikeouts, allowing zero hits, and just one walk. He then followed up that performance with an appearance for Single-A Salem, where he threw one inning (just 12 pitches), for no hits, no walks, and two strikeouts.

Song, 27, was selected by the Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft after playing college baseball at the United State Naval Academy. He's pitched at various minor league levels during his four seasons of professional play - including as high as Triple-A for a few games in 2023.

He also appeared for Team USA during the WBSC Premier 12 tournament (pictured above) in 2019.

Obviously, Song is not a guy that is imminently close to striking the major league roster - especially being so early in recovery. However, for Boston, who has subpar pitching, it is at least intriguing to know that a pitcher who was previously one of their better prospects is on the mend, and if effective could one day make his way to Fenway.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.

Boston Red Soxnoah song
Luke GrahamAuthor
Related Stories
Apr 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb (19) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
MLBRed Sox find trade partner for pitcher Sean NewcombAlex Barth
BOSTON, MA - MAY 25: Wilyer Abreu #52 of the Boston Red Sox heads for the dugout after flying out during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on May 25, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
MLBAmong everything else, the Red Sox lack urgencyAlex Barth
Marcelo Mayer
MLBMarcelo Mayer fills infield void in major league debutMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect