Red Sox find trade partner for pitcher Sean Newcomb

Three days after designating Sean Newcomb for assignment, the Boston Red Sox have found a trade partner for the 31-year-old lefty. The team announced on Tuesday afternoon they've traded Newcomb to the Athletics for cash considerations.

Newcomb, who is from Massachusetts and attended Middleborough High School, joined the Red Sox on a minor league contract this offseason. With injuries to the pitching staff during spring training, he made the team out of camp.

During his tenure in Boston the Red Sox used Newcomb both as a starter and out of the bullpen. He appeared in 12 games for the Six this year, making five starts. He posted an 0-4 record but had a 3.95 ERA and 1.76 WHIP over 41 innings.

Prior to joining the Red Sox Newcomb had spent the prior year and a half with the A's, as he returns for a second stint. He's also pitched for the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs, after getting drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft.