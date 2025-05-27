LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox find trade partner for pitcher Sean Newcomb

The Boston Red Sox announced on Tuesday they’ve traded left handed pitcher Sean Newcomb to the Athletics for cash considerations.

Alex Barth
Apr 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb (19) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Apr 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb (19) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Three days after designating Sean Newcomb for assignment, the Boston Red Sox have found a trade partner for the 31-year-old lefty. The team announced on Tuesday afternoon they've traded Newcomb to the Athletics for cash considerations.

Newcomb, who is from Massachusetts and attended Middleborough High School, joined the Red Sox on a minor league contract this offseason. With injuries to the pitching staff during spring training, he made the team out of camp.

During his tenure in Boston the Red Sox used Newcomb both as a starter and out of the bullpen. He appeared in 12 games for the Six this year, making five starts. He posted an 0-4 record but had a 3.95 ERA and 1.76 WHIP over 41 innings.

Prior to joining the Red Sox Newcomb had spent the prior year and a half with the A's, as he returns for a second stint. He's also pitched for the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs, after getting drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

This move comes as the Red Sox rotation starts to get healthier. The next pitcher back could be rookie righty Richard Fitts, who made three starts earlier this year before landing on the IL with a pectoral strain in mid-April. There should be an open roster spot for the Red Sox to activate Fitts with the team reportedly optioning reliever Zack Kelly to the minors on Monday.

MLBred sox
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
