LISTEN LIVE

The second of the Red Sox ‘Big Three’ gets the call to the Majors

The Boston Red Sox youth movement is taking a major step forwards on Saturday. Shortstop Marcelo Mayer is getting called up to the Major Leagues to make his MLB debut,…

Alex Barth
Marcelo Mayer takes a practice swing before an at-bat during a WooSox game on April 9, 2025 at Polar Park.

Marcelo Mayer takes a practice swing before an at-bat during a WooSox game on April 9, 2025 at Polar Park. (WooSox Photo/Ashley Green/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

WooSox Photo/Ashley Green/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox youth movement is taking a major step forwards on Saturday. Shortstop Marcelo Mayer is getting called up to the Major Leagues to make his MLB debut, Worcester Red Sox manager Chad Tracy confirmed Saturday afternoon.

Mayer, 22, was drafted by the Red Sox fourth overall in the 2021 MLB Draft, making him the highest-drafted position player in franchise history. At the time of his call-up Mayer is the third-ranked prospect in the team's system according to SoxProspects.com (and will move to second when the rankings update in June), and the eighth-ranked prospect in all of baseball according to MLB.com.

This season was Mayer's at the Triple-A level, and he's spent the entire spring with the WooSox. In 43 games he's slashed .271/.347/.471 with nine home runs and 43 runs driven in.

Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

Initially in Boston Mayer will likely slot in at third base following Alex Bregman's injury on Friday night. Earlier in the day on Saturday Red Sox manager Alex Cora did not rule out an IL stint for Bregman, with that potentially being the move to open up the roster spot for Mayer. He could be in the lineup as soon as Saturday night, when the Red Sox play the second half of a double-header against the Baltimore Orioles (scheduled 6:35 p.m. first pitch).

Once Bregman does return, the Red Sox will have options where to play Mayer. He could move over to short and replace the struggling Trevor Story, or play second base and bump Kristian Campbell over to first base.

With Mayer getting called up the Red Sox now have two of what have been known as the 'Big Three' prospects with their Major League ballclub as Mayer joins Campbell. The final prospect still in Worcester is outfielder Roman Anthony, who is ranked No. 1 both in the Red Sox system and in all of baseball.

Boston Red SoxMLB
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
May 16, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) runs out of the dugout before the start of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
MLBRed Sox dealt another significant blow on injury frontTy Anderson
Munetaka Murakami
MLBRed Sox linked to slugging Japanese first base prospectLuke Graham
PJ Labriola
MLBThe Red Sox quietly added a hard-throwing lefty to the pipeline this weekMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect