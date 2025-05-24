Revolution Play-by-Play Announcer Brad Feldman Joins DJ Bean on “The Soccer Show”

The New England Revolution are back on the road tonight with a visit to Western Conference opponent Sporting Kansas City. Tonight’s match kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Children’s Mercy Park and airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Listen to the club’s local radio call with Brad Feldman and Clyde Simms in the booth.

Feldman joined DJ Bean on “The Soccer Show” this morning to preview tonight’s match, the first of a three-game road swing within eight days for the Revolution. Working in New England’s favor is the Revolution’s success on the road this season. New England has collected points in four consecutive road games (3-0-1) and is one away victory shy of the MLS lead.

The Revolution also carry a six-match unbeaten streak into tonight’s match, dating back to April 12, and remain tied with Vancouver Whitecaps FC for the fewest goals conceded in MLS (10). But Kansas City, with two clean sheets over its last four games, will pose another tough challenge for the Revolution.

“Kansas City has some good players, [Dejan] Joveljic and players like that,” Feldman said. “They added a new player, Santiago Muñoz who was playing for Santos Laguna. Guys like him can put the ball in the goal. They play a very fluid style, not just with their front three but their full backs will get high and their midfield interchange positions.

“They look to play short passes to play through you, in combination. I actually think that favors the Revs because they’re good out of possession in their defensive set-up. Whether they play a three or a four, they’ve looked really organized. That’s why they’re tied for the fewest goals allowed in the league.”

On the attacking end, New England could be without striker Leo Campana who exited last weekend’s match against San Jose, a 0-0 draw, in the 32nd minute due to injury. In Campana’s absence, the Revolution could look to lean on midfielder Carles Gil, the team’s leading scorer with six tallies this season, and forward/winger Ignatius Ganago, who owns one goal and three assists over the last five games.

“It’s not just the goal scoring,” Feldman said. “If the Revs had Campana for 90 minutes they would have won that game against San Jose. He leads the line in a way that nobody else does. His pressure, his physicality.”

On the defensive end, goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič has matched his career high with six clean sheets this season. The Slovenian international is one shutout performance shy of the MLS lead.