Jeremy Swayman helps guide Team USA to gold medal game at Worlds
Team USA will be playing in the gold medal game of the Worlds for the first time since 1933 on Sunday.
In a year headlined by struggles, Bruins and Team USA netminder Jeremy Swayman is doing what he can to end his 2024-25 season on a high note.
And with a strong performance against Sweden in Saturday's semifinals showdown, won by a 6-2 final, Swayman has Team USA on the doorstep of their first IIHF World Championship gold medal win since 1993.
Swayman stopped 27 of 29 shots in the win, with one of the only two goals surrendered by Swayman actually scored by Bruins teammate Elias Lindholm.
With the win, Swayman improved to 6-0-0 for the tourney, and has posted a 1.99 goals against average and .905 save percentage over that six-game run.
The win has set the Americans up for what will be a doozy of a finale on Sunday, with Team USA looking for their first Worlds championship in over 90 years, and against a Switzerland club vying for their first Worlds championship.
Swayman is joined on the USA roster by Bruins teammates Andrew Peeke and Mason Lohrei, though Lohrei has been absent for the last few USA games without an update as to his status.
While Swayman & Co. will play for gold, Elias Lindholm and Sweden will go head-to-head with Denmark in a battle for bronze. It's been an absolutely fantastic tournament for Lindholm, too, as he enters the bronze medal game with eight goals and 12 points in nine contests to date for Sweden.