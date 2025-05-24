LISTEN LIVE

Jeremy Swayman helps guide Team USA to gold medal game at Worlds

Team USA will be playing in the gold medal game of the Worlds for the first time since 1933 on Sunday.

Ty Anderson
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 24: Jeremy Swayman of USA against William Nylander of Sweden during the 2025 Ice Hockey World Championship match between Sweden and USA at Avicii Arena on May 24, 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – MAY 24: Jeremy Swayman of USA against William Nylander of Sweden during the 2025 Ice Hockey World Championship match between Sweden and USA at Avicii Arena on May 24, 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

In a year headlined by struggles, Bruins and Team USA netminder Jeremy Swayman is doing what he can to end his 2024-25 season on a high note.

And with a strong performance against Sweden in Saturday's semifinals showdown, won by a 6-2 final, Swayman has Team USA on the doorstep of their first IIHF World Championship gold medal win since 1993.

Swayman stopped 27 of 29 shots in the win, with one of the only two goals surrendered by Swayman actually scored by Bruins teammate Elias Lindholm.

With the win, Swayman improved to 6-0-0 for the tourney, and has posted a 1.99 goals against average and .905 save percentage over that six-game run.

The win has set the Americans up for what will be a doozy of a finale on Sunday, with Team USA looking for their first Worlds championship in over 90 years, and against a Switzerland club vying for their first Worlds championship.

Swayman is joined on the USA roster by Bruins teammates Andrew Peeke and Mason Lohrei, though Lohrei has been absent for the last few USA games without an update as to his status.

While Swayman & Co. will play for gold, Elias Lindholm and Sweden will go head-to-head with Denmark in a battle for bronze. It's been an absolutely fantastic tournament for Lindholm, too, as he enters the bronze medal game with eight goals and 12 points in nine contests to date for Sweden.

Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
