Jeremy Swayman helps guide Team USA to gold medal game at Worlds

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – MAY 24: Jeremy Swayman of USA against William Nylander of Sweden during the 2025 Ice Hockey World Championship match between Sweden and USA at Avicii Arena on May 24, 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

In a year headlined by struggles, Bruins and Team USA netminder Jeremy Swayman is doing what he can to end his 2024-25 season on a high note.

And with a strong performance against Sweden in Saturday's semifinals showdown, won by a 6-2 final, Swayman has Team USA on the doorstep of their first IIHF World Championship gold medal win since 1993.

Swayman stopped 27 of 29 shots in the win, with one of the only two goals surrendered by Swayman actually scored by Bruins teammate Elias Lindholm.

With the win, Swayman improved to 6-0-0 for the tourney, and has posted a 1.99 goals against average and .905 save percentage over that six-game run.

The win has set the Americans up for what will be a doozy of a finale on Sunday, with Team USA looking for their first Worlds championship in over 90 years, and against a Switzerland club vying for their first Worlds championship.

Swayman is joined on the USA roster by Bruins teammates Andrew Peeke and Mason Lohrei, though Lohrei has been absent for the last few USA games without an update as to his status.