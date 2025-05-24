Jayson Tatum makes more Celtics history with latest honor

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics takes the ball in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 08, 2025 in New York City. The Boston Celtics defeated the New York Knicks 119-117.

For the fourth season in a row, and after arguably the most complete season of his NBA career, Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum has been named to the All-NBA First Team. The NBA confirmed the news in a Friday announcement.

“Congratulations to Jayson on his All-NBA selection,” Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said in a statement. “To be honored five years in a row, with four First-Team selections, speaks to his dedication and drive to be amongst the game’s best. He’s a great teammate and player, and is deserving of all the accolades that come his way.”

Tatum was a unanimous selection to the First Team, with 100 first-place votes, joining Denver's Nikola Jokic, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as this year's unanimous selections. The Cavs' Donovan Mitchell was the fifth member of the All-NBA First Team, with 61 first-place votes, 35 second-place votes, and four third-place votes, good for 414 points out of a possible 500 points from the voting panel.

Boston's most consistent player on both ends of the courts this season, the 27-year-old Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, a career-high six assists, and 1.1 steals in 72 games this season. That made him one of two NBA players to average 26 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and one steal per game while also playing in at least 65 contests, with Jokic being the other.

But Tatum's latest win also sees him continue to climb up the leaderboard as one of the undeniable franchise greats.

Tatum’s selection also made him the fifth Celtics player to earn at least four First Team honors, joining Bob Cousy (10), Larry Bird (nine), John Havlicek (four), and Bill Sharman (four).