NFL announces end-of-year award for league’s best offensive lineman

The NFL has announced that it will be releasing an end-of-year award for the league's best offensive lineman called the "Protector of the Year" award.

In this case, it is hard to speculate what factors and statistics will go into selecting this award. Also, considering it considers all O-linemen, could left tackles still get preferential treatment?

Speculation aside, the Patriots come into 2025 with many question marks on their line. They have a new top-five draft selection, left tackle Will Campbell, who if he lives up to the expectations - sans the arm length - could become a candidate. But of course, that's a massive if.

Aside from Campbell, the Pats' "protectors" are headlined by promising veterans like right tackle Morgan Moses and right guard Mike Onwenu, who could shore up the right side just fine. The incongruous crew of center Garrett Bradbury, and whoever slots in at left guard, is more of a question mark.

The Patriots may or may not have some guys that could climb to the level of 'Protector of the Year,' but regardless, it will be interesting to watch how the league approaches this award, and how they select each year's winner.