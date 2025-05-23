LISTEN LIVE

Dolphins reportedly exploring avenues for Jalen Ramsey trade

The Miami Dolphins may be looking to trade veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey due to a split between the two sides.

Luke Graham
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey

Oct 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) block a pass from Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins may be looking for a trade partner for veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Despite Ramsey being one of the Dolphins' best defensive players, there is reportedly a "split" coming between him and the team.

The 30-year-old has spent nine seasons in the NFL where he's played 135 games (starting 134) and amassed quite the resume: 534 tackles (432 solo), 24 interceptions (one pick-six), and 108 passes defended. However, he's never been able to spend more than three-and-a-half seasons in one place. If he goes elsewhere in the offseason, it will be his fourth NFL team.

"Relationships are hard," Cameron Wolfe of The NFL Network said he was told from a source about the Ramsey situation in Miami. "There have been conversations ... in regards to Jalen Ramsey [being traded]. There is interest, but right now, there is nothing imminent."

The Patriots - with two strong corners already rostered - presumably are not one of the interested teams, but it could be a sign of one of their division rivals dealing with turmoil and possibly getting worse on paper.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.

