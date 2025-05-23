Dolphins reportedly exploring avenues for Jalen Ramsey trade

The Miami Dolphins may be looking for a trade partner for veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Despite Ramsey being one of the Dolphins' best defensive players, there is reportedly a "split" coming between him and the team.

The 30-year-old has spent nine seasons in the NFL where he's played 135 games (starting 134) and amassed quite the resume: 534 tackles (432 solo), 24 interceptions (one pick-six), and 108 passes defended. However, he's never been able to spend more than three-and-a-half seasons in one place. If he goes elsewhere in the offseason, it will be his fourth NFL team.

"Relationships are hard," Cameron Wolfe of The NFL Network said he was told from a source about the Ramsey situation in Miami. "There have been conversations ... in regards to Jalen Ramsey [being traded]. There is interest, but right now, there is nothing imminent."

The Patriots - with two strong corners already rostered - presumably are not one of the interested teams, but it could be a sign of one of their division rivals dealing with turmoil and possibly getting worse on paper.