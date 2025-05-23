Bill Walton’s Celtics championship ring is being auctioned off

Guard Byron Scott of the Los Angeles Lakers (left) goes up for a layup past center Bill Walton of the Boston Celtics during the game at the Forum in Inglewood, California, circa 1986.

Memorabilia of the late, great Bill Walton has been listed for auction by his family through Hunt Auctions. The proceeds of the auction will go to the Walton family and a portion to the Orthopedic Department of the University of California San Diego.

The most notable piece of Walton memorabilia up for auction for Celtics fans is his 1986 NBA Championship ring. Walton played for Boston from 1985-87 and was a part of the '86 championship team, but missed most of the following season, only playing in 10 games. The year prior, he was voted the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year while playing 80 games for the Celtics.

Overall, Walton was a two-time All-Star and a one-time MVP - gaining those accolades in 1976-77 & 1977-78 while he was with the Portland Trail Blazers. Following his career, Walton was also an accomplished NBA broadcaster.

Full list of Bill Walton memorabilia being auctioned: -- 1977 Bill Walton Portland Trail Blazers NBA Championship ring (Est. $50,000-$100,000) -- 1972 and 1973 Bill Walton UCLA Bruins NCAA Championship rings (Est. $50,000-$75,000ea) -- 1986 Bill Walton Boston Celtics NBA Championship ring (Est. $50,000-$100,000) -- Bill Walton Hall of Fame Induction ring (Est. $30,000-$50,000) -- Bill Walton NBA 50 Greatest Players ring (Est. $25,000-$50,000) -- 1977-78 Bill Walton Portland Trail Blazers game worn jersey (Est. $25,000-$50,000) -- 1971-72 Bill Walton James Naismith NCAA Player of the Year trophy (Est. $15,000-$25,000) -- 1977-78 Bill Walton NBA Most Valuable Player Award (Est. $50,000-$75,000)

With the listings, Walton becomes one of the many Boston/New England athletes to have their gear auctioned. Other notable Boston athletes whose memorabilia has been sold through Hunt Auctions in the past include Ted Williams, Bill Russell, John Hannah, Tommy Heinsohn, and Johnny Pesky.