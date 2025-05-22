Sports Hub Underground: Discussing Don Sweeney’s extension with Bruins
Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson give their reactions to the B’s extending their GM on the latest Sports Hub Underground podcast.
In this episode of the Sports Hub Underground, Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub discuss the latest news regarding the Boston Bruins.
GM Don Sweeney signed a two-year extension that could keep him with the B's through 2028, while a couple of new head coaching candidates have emerged as the team enters the final stages of its search. That, plus early thoughts on the conference finals in the NHL.
3:30 -- New Bruins head coach candidates include Mitch Love and Luke Richardson.
11:33 -- For Sweeney, his job begins with drafting better.
24:36 -- It's time for Sweeney to make bold, big-boy moves as GM.
31:04 -- Sweeney has been far from a great GM, but the hate goes overboard.
42:45 -- Thoughts on the Eastern Conference Finals between the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes, and the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers.
