Sports Hub Underground: Discussing Don Sweeney’s extension with Bruins

Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson give their reactions to the B’s extending their GM on the latest Sports Hub Underground podcast.

Matt Dolloff / Ty Anderson

In this episode of the Sports Hub Underground, Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub discuss the latest news regarding the Boston Bruins.

GM Don Sweeney signed a two-year extension that could keep him with the B's through 2028, while a couple of new head coaching candidates have emerged as the team enters the final stages of its search. That, plus early thoughts on the conference finals in the NHL.

3:30 -- New Bruins head coach candidates include Mitch Love and Luke Richardson.

11:33 -- For Sweeney, his job begins with drafting better.

24:36 -- It's time for Sweeney to make bold, big-boy moves as GM.

31:04 -- Sweeney has been far from a great GM, but the hate goes overboard.

42:45 -- Thoughts on the Eastern Conference Finals between the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes, and the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
