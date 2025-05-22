Red Sox make trade for some more help at 1st base

Feb 25, 2025; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels first base Ryan Noda (49) reacts after winning an appeal on a strike three call that was reversed during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Without a first baseman following the season-ending injury to Triston Casas, the Red Sox have swung a trade for some potential help at first base, with Ryan Noda acquired from the Angels on Thursday.

In exchange for Noda, the Red Sox sent cash considerations to Los Angeles, and have optioned Noda to Triple-A Worcester.

The 29-year-old Noda comes to the Red Sox organization with a .148 average and .364 on-base percentage, along with four homers and 8 RBIs, in 38 games for Triple-A Salt Lake in 2025. Noda was also designated for assignment by the Angels on Wednesday prior to Thursday's trade.

Prior to his time in the Angels organization, the lefty-swinging Noda got MLB reps with the Athletics in both 2023 and 2024, including a career-high 16 home runs and 54 home runs in 128 games with the A's during the 2023 MLB season.

With Noda added to the mix, the Red Sox also placed outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida, who has been on the shelf for the entire season to date, on the 60-day injured list.

Boston's trade for Noda comes with the Red Sox still looking over their options at first base for the remainder of the 2025 season, with Casa out of action since suffering his aforementioned injury back on May 2.

In the 17 games that have followed since Casas went down, the Red Sox have started three different players at first base between Romy Gonzalez (three starts, and currently on the shelf with an injury himself), Abraham Toro (six starts), and Nick Sogard (eight starts).

And with Rafael Devers nor top prospect Roman Anthony considered an option for first base, the Red Sox have started the process of getting Kristian Campbell some reps at first base. But manager Alex Cora's recent comments on that work, noting that Campbell's readiness for the position was somewhere between two and a half or three on a scale of one to 10, indicated that Campbell is not close to being considered an option to play first base in MLB games.