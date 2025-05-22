Red Sox first baseman suffers setback in injury recovery
Romy Gonzalez is expected to miss more time than usual, continuing the Red Sox’ first base concerns.
The Boston Red Sox still have a problem at first base, and one of their possible solutions is going to be out longer than initially expected.
Romy Gonzalez recently suffered a setback in his recovery from a contusion in his left quadriceps, as reported by Alex Speier and Peter Abraham at the Boston Globe. Manager Alex Cora confirmed the setback to reporters.
"He’s not bouncing back the way we wanted," Cora said of Gonzalez, per the Globe. "It’s going to take longer than expected."
The Red Sox have mostly platooned Abraham Toro and Nick Sogard at first base in May, after Triston Casas went down with a season-ending injury and Gonzalez injured his quad in a collision with the Texas Rangers' Josh Smith on May 7. Toro and Sogard have combined to bat .228 with one home run and a .588 OPS in 59 plate appearances this month.
Based on recent workouts, the Red Sox are at least looking into the possibility of moving Kristian Campbell to first base. This would open up a spot at second base, where top prospect Marcelo Mayer has been playing lately in Worcester.
It may ultimately have to be the high-end young prospects to solve the first base problem, especially at the plate, because it doesn't sound like help is coming from Gonzalez any time soon.