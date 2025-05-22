LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox first baseman suffers setback in injury recovery

Romy Gonzalez is expected to miss more time than usual, continuing the Red Sox’ first base concerns.

Matt Dolloff
Romy Gonzalez

May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Romy Gonzalez (23) reacts after a collision with Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (8) during the sixth inning at Fenway Park.

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox still have a problem at first base, and one of their possible solutions is going to be out longer than initially expected.

Romy Gonzalez recently suffered a setback in his recovery from a contusion in his left quadriceps, as reported by Alex Speier and Peter Abraham at the Boston Globe. Manager Alex Cora confirmed the setback to reporters.

"He’s not bouncing back the way we wanted," Cora said of Gonzalez, per the Globe. "It’s going to take longer than expected."

BOSTON, MA - MAY 14: Romy Gonzalez #23 of the Boston Red Sox connects on his game-winning RBI single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the 12th inning at Fenway Park on May 14, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Romy Gonzalez

The Red Sox have mostly platooned Abraham Toro and Nick Sogard at first base in May, after Triston Casas went down with a season-ending injury and Gonzalez injured his quad in a collision with the Texas Rangers' Josh Smith on May 7. Toro and Sogard have combined to bat .228 with one home run and a .588 OPS in 59 plate appearances this month.

Based on recent workouts, the Red Sox are at least looking into the possibility of moving Kristian Campbell to first base. This would open up a spot at second base, where top prospect Marcelo Mayer has been playing lately in Worcester.

It may ultimately have to be the high-end young prospects to solve the first base problem, especially at the plate, because it doesn't sound like help is coming from Gonzalez any time soon.

WATCH: Red Sox' Walker Buehler, Alex Cora Ejected For Arguing Balls & Strikes

Boston Red Soxromy gonzalez
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
