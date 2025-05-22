LISTEN LIVE

Patriots work out 2 free-agent cornerbacks

The Pats are at least doing their due diligence on available cornerbacks, and potentially building an emergency list.

Matt Dolloff
Jerry Jacobs

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: Jerry Jacobs #23 of the Detroit Lions reacts during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field on October 08, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The New England Patriots recently brought in two free-agent cornerbacks for workouts.

According to Mark Daniels of MassLive, one of the corners who visited Foxboro is 27-year-old Jerry Jacobs. A former Detroit Lions starter, Jacobs hasn't played in an NFL game since the 2023 season, when he played in 15 games and started 12. He played 638 games at outside corner over those 12 starts, according to data at Pro Football Focus.

Jacobs spent 2024 training camp with the Rams, but was ultimately waived with an injury settlement in August. Per Daniels, the Patriots are not expected to sign Jacobs at this time.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Patriots also worked out former Commanders cornerback Christian Holmes, who also last played in the NFL in 2023. A 2022 seventh-round pick to Washington, Holmes played 30 games over two seasons with two starts. He primarily played special teams in 2023, with one game lining up on defense, via PFF.

Christian HolmesPhoto by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Christian Holmes

The Commanders waived Holmes during 2024 training camp. The New York Giants claimed him, before waiving him in late August.

It's common for NFL teams to do their due diligence on free agents at any and all positions across the market, if only to keep a list of emergency options. The Patriots are projected to start Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis at outside corner in 2025, while Marcus Jones and Alex Austin return and have solid chances to earn snaps.

Rounding out a crowded cornerback depth chart on the 90-man roster are Miles Battle, Isaiah Bolden, Brandon Crossley, Marcellas Dial Jr., DJ James, Kobee Minor, and Jordan Polk.

