Mazzulla Ball: How the NBA caught up with the Celtics coach

The game is changing. Will the Celtics change with it?

Adam 12

Live by the three, die by the three. "Mazzulla Ball" is part of the reason that the Celtics playoff hopes expired.

At least that's what Jared Weiss from The Athletic had to say in his most recent piece. The title sums it up succinctly: The reality of the new NBA caught up with the Celtics, who might have to find a new way. So what will the team do moving forward?

For starters, they won't be repeat Champions. Losing Jason Tatum to injury in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals was a dagger, and not having Kristaps Porzingas at full health didn't help. But let's not forget the Cs dropped Games 1 and 2 to the Knicks.

Mazzulla Ball: Not an overhaul

That leads us to Jared's main point. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla instituted an innovative system when he took the reins three seasons ago. But the NBA is designed in a way that forces teams to change constantly, if not dynamically. So a three-year-old system doesn't cut it.

Weiss told Fred, Hardy and Jon Wallach that an overhaul isn't what's needed, just small tweaks. He says Mazzulla is still viewed as one of the league's top coaches, and his ability to adapt should serve the team's needs moving forward. Watch above, listen below, subscribe on YouTube.

Boston CelticsJoe Mazzulla
Adam 12Writer
