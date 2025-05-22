Mazz’s Tiers: Famous self-inflicted sports absences
It's time for the latest Mazz's Tiers! With Red Sox manager Alex Cora missing a game this week due to his daughter's graduation, Mazz thought it would be a good time to rank famous sports absences.
Tier 1
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 14: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets reacts against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Aaron Rodgers misses Jets minicamp for a trip to Egypt - 2024
Trevor Bauer gashes finger on a drone - 2016
George Brett hemorrhoid surgery - 1980 World Series
Plaxico Burress shoots himself in the leg - 2008 (missed 2.5 years)
Antonio Brown gets frostbite during cryotherapy - 2019
Jason Pierre-Paul fireworks incident - 2015
David Pastrnak breaks thumb - 2019
Tier 2
BOSTON - JULY 30: Manny Ramirez #24 of the Boston Red Sox heads out to left field for the last time as a member of the Red Sox against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Fenway Park on July 30, 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Joel Zumaya injured while playing Guitar Hero - 2006
Manny Ramirez skips White House visit - 2004
Tuukka Rask misses must-win season finale while sick - 2016
Dennis Rodman goes on a trip to Vegas during the NBA Finals - 1998
Manny Ramirez misses a series with the Yankees with the "flu" - 2003
Rajon Rondo misses a game on his birthday - 2018
Blake Griffin breaks his hand punching a team employee - 2016
Clay Buchholz suffers a collarbone injury while holding his daughter - 2013
Irving Fryar suffers a kitchen knife injury - 1986
Marcus Smart injures hand punching picture frame - 2018
Tier 3
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 07: Joba Chamberlain #62 of the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on April 7, 2011 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)
Rickey Henderson gets frostbite from falling asleep with an icepack on - 1993
Joba Chamberlain suffers ankle injury on a trampoline - 2012
Clint Barmes breaks collarbone carrying deer meat - 2005
Felix Doubront hurts shoulder bumping into car door - 2014
Wade Boggs injured ribs while taking off Cowboy boots - 1986
Marty Cordova falls asleep while tanning and suffers facial burns - 2002
Gus Frerotte headbutts wall after touchdown and sprains neck - 1997
Charles Barkley misses game due to getting hand lotion in his eyes - 1994