Mazz’s Tiers: Famous self-inflicted sports absences

It’s time for the latest Mazz’s Tiers! With Red Sox manager Alex Cora missing a game this week due to his daughter’s graduation, Mazz thought it would be a good…

Kevin Maggiore
Alex Cora

BOSTON, MA – APRIL 10: Manager Alex Cora #13 of the Boston Red Sox applauds in the dugout during the 10th inning of a 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on April 10, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

It's time for the latest Mazz's Tiers! With Red Sox manager Alex Cora missing a game this week due to his daughter's graduation, Mazz thought it would be a good time to rank famous sports absences.

Tier 1

Buffalo Bills v New York Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 14: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets reacts against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers misses Jets minicamp for a trip to Egypt - 2024

Trevor Bauer gashes finger on a drone - 2016

George Brett hemorrhoid surgery - 1980 World Series

Plaxico Burress shoots himself in the leg - 2008 (missed 2.5 years)

Antonio Brown gets frostbite during cryotherapy - 2019

Jason Pierre-Paul fireworks incident - 2015

David Pastrnak breaks thumb - 2019

Tier 2

BOSTON - JULY 30: Manny Ramirez #24 of the Boston Red Sox heads out to left field for the last time as a member of the Red Sox against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Fenway Park on July 30, 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Joel Zumaya injured while playing Guitar Hero - 2006

Manny Ramirez skips White House visit - 2004

Tuukka Rask misses must-win season finale while sick - 2016

Dennis Rodman goes on a trip to Vegas during the NBA Finals - 1998

Manny Ramirez misses a series with the Yankees with the "flu" - 2003

Rajon Rondo misses a game on his birthday - 2018

Blake Griffin breaks his hand punching a team employee - 2016

Clay Buchholz suffers a collarbone injury while holding his daughter - 2013

Irving Fryar suffers a kitchen knife injury - 1986

Marcus Smart injures hand punching picture frame - 2018

Tier 3

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 07: Joba Chamberlain #62 of the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on April 7, 2011 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Rickey Henderson gets frostbite from falling asleep with an icepack on - 1993

Joba Chamberlain suffers ankle injury on a trampoline - 2012

Clint Barmes breaks collarbone carrying deer meat - 2005

Felix Doubront hurts shoulder bumping into car door - 2014

Wade Boggs injured ribs while taking off Cowboy boots - 1986

Marty Cordova falls asleep while tanning and suffers facial burns - 2002

Gus Frerotte headbutts wall after touchdown and sprains neck - 1997

Charles Barkley misses game due to getting hand lotion in his eyes - 1994

Kevin MaggioreWriter
Kevin Maggiore has been producing on the Felger & Mazz program since January of 2022 and has been producing with 98.5 The Sports Hub since 2018. Kevin also produces New England Patriots broadcasts on The Sports Hub and has produced Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins broadcasts in the past. Kevin grew up in Saugus, Massachusetts and is still in the area today. A lifelong hockey fan, Kevin collects hockey jerseys and has over 100 jerseys in his collection. Kevin loves spending his time away from the office on the golf course. Kevin writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
