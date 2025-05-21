NFL votes against banning ‘tush push’ play

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) prepares to snap the ball in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.

The NFL has ruled: The 'tush push' play will remain apart of NFL football in 2025, as reported by Adam Schefter.

"A ban of the Push Tush play that the Philadelphia Eagles popularized did not receive enough votes at today’s league meeting in Minneapolis," Schefter said in the report. "The play remains alive. There will be more tush pushes this season."

The play, aptly dubbed the 'tush push,' was, as Schefter pointed out, mostly utilized by the Eagles. Other teams around the league also had attempted to use the play, but not to the level of the success of Philadelphia. The ban proposal, originally made bay the Green Bay Packers, would have prohibited players from pushing the ball carrier forward from behind - in turn, removing the play.

"The general session of the Spring League Meeting has concluded without a vote on banning the 'tush push,'" wrote Tom Pelissero. "The debate will continue in a privileged session with only owners."

So, it was the NFL's owners who, in the end, decided to keep the unique play in the game. Schefter later added to his original report that one source told him at least nine or 10 teams voted in support of keeping the play in the game - including the Eagles (obviously), but also including the Patriots. The Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, and Detroit Lions were also among the teams against the ban.

With the 'tush push' remaining in football it will be interesting to see how teams try to find a more permanent solution for the play. For teams like the Packers who were in opposition of keeping the play, they will now need to find an on-field solution to combat the push. Also, it seems fair to expect more teams across the league implementing it in their short-game offense because of how effective it can be with the right personnel.