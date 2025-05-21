Patriots’ Morgan Moses embracing leadership role for young offensive line

Long after the Patriots had finished a non-padded, sometimes-competitive OTA practice, Morgan Moses held court.

It was not at the press conference microphone, but about 20 yards away, as reporters awaited Moses' arrival for his scheduled scrum. The wait proved worthwhile, as Moses could be observed engaging with his younger teammates. He gave rookie first-round pick Will Campbell pointers on getting into his stance. Resembling more a mountaintop oracle than an offensive lineman, he gathered rookie Marcus Bryant, second-year pro Caedan Wallace, and 26-year-old Demontrey Jacobs for a chat.

Moses has a gravitational pull, and he's more than willing to take younger players into his orbit. He's a cultural touchstone for head coach Mike Vrabel and the Patriots' overhauled leadership structure, as well as a critical piece of a retooled offensive line. The projected starting right tackle, Moses' importance to the team may relatively fly under the radar compared to Campbell and other head-turning offensive cogs.

But Moses' most important quality may be the example he sets for a Patriots team that felt like it had forgotten how to compete or conduct itself like a pro operation. The 12-year veteran has also picked up enough details over the course of his career for a full gospel, which he is preaching freely to the kids. He's embracing that leadership role, to a refreshing degree.

"I've been blessed to be under a lot of great tackles, and I played with Trent Williams for five, six years [in Washington], just being able to learn from him and just take it on the field," Moses said. "It's vital, because being a vet that's played 12 years, and being able to sprinkle those little things to those guys and see them use them in practice and get better, and just build a toolbox for themselves. It's good for everybody."

Moses' interaction with Campbell after practice stood out above all else. He appeared to be showing Campbell some of the finer points of setting his feet and getting his hands up quickly after the snap, which the uber-athletic rookie promises to do as the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Campbell displayed a dedication to learning as much as he can about the NFL game, mining Moses as a valuable resource.

"He's eager to learn," Moses said of Campbell. "He asks questions, every day he's like, 'Bro can we get some sets?' And just talking football. His locker's right beside mine, so we get to talk about football all day. And obviously he's a stud, man. He's played great football in college. And so now he's just trying to figure it out, where every week you're going against somebody that has a guy.

"So, you know, just fine-tuning, not trying to change stuff, but just fine-tuning the things he's learned in college, and taking them to the NFL on the field and getting challenged every day."

It's possible that, amid one of the most trying seasons in the history of the Patriots franchise, the team's young offensive linemen were drained of confidence. As the group languished, insufficient coaching acumen or experience could not fill the void. Wallace dealt with injuries. Robinson struggled with consistency and unclear roles.

Under the Patriots' new leadership, with Vrabel setting the tone and offensive line coach Doug Marrone providing the greatest wealth of experience with the position since Dante Scarnecchia, Moses promises to be the much-needed conduit to those players, a much-needed wellspring to refill the confidence pool.

There's a clear plan in place at right tackle, with Moses starting as Wallace develops behind him. Robinson, who flashed in his first training camp as a rookie, still has a chance to develop into a starting guard. Bryant, a seventh-round pick out of Missouri, has intriguing athletic tools, but needs time to develop workable techniques for his high-hipped build.

Moses' example will make it an enjoyable trip to the office for those younger, developing players. And providing some desperately needed, serviceable protection for quarterback Drake Maye would be nice, too.