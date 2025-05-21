Is Marcelo Mayer getting ready to play second base in Boston?

Boston Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer is all smiles when trying on a WooSox hat during the Red Sox Development Program inside the Sox clubhouse at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

The Red Sox are still awaiting the arrival of top prospects Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony to the major league team in Boston. In the meantime, they have fellow rookie Kristian Campbell at second base.

However, Mayer, who is ordinarily a shortstop, has recently begun playing second base in Triple-A games with Worcester. On Tuesday, he was asked about the switch and how he felt about playing second.

"I feel good," said Mayer (via Tommy Cassell). "Obviously, had a little hiccup there this game. Working downhill, used to playing short, I know that I have a little more time, so I'll make an adjustment. The biggest thing for me is just helping the team win. Wherever they put me, I am more than willing to play. As far as second base, I like everything about it. I just like playing defense, I love helping the pitcher behind me."

It's somewhat of a curious timing of Mayer to be taking reps at second, for a few reasons. The first is that Campbell has had his issues at second. The other is that Mayer happens to be working on second base at the exact same time that Campbell is taking reps at first base in practice - the most glaring position of need for the Red Sox.

Coincidence?

Possibly, but the timing is slightly suspicious. One could theorize that the Red Sox are working these guys out at different positions because they plan on calling Mayer up as a second baseman. In turn, they would move Campbell over to be the team's first baseman.

Of course, that's just speculation. But one could hope.