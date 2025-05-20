Patriots head dietician wins award from American Sports and Performance Dietitians Association

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 17: New England Patriots helmets on the bench at Gillette Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

New England Patriots head team sports dietician Ted Harper was awarded the American Sports and Performance Dietitians Association's (ASPDA) "Excellence Award." He received the honor at the 17th annual ASPDA conference.

Members of the ASPDA selected Harper due to his showing "of the highest quality of care to athletes and for extraordinary dedication to the profession and to ASPDA," according to a press release. "Each award recognizes those that are making a positive, undeniable impact in their respective categories."

Harper received his Bachelor's degree in Dietetics & Nutrition, Fitness and Health from Purdue University in 2008. He then earned his Master's degree in Exercise Sports Science & Sports Nutrition from the University of Utah in 2010, according to his LinkedIn.

Following school he became a Performance Dietitian for the United States Air Force, but soon switched to work the same role for the United States Army. He left the Army in June 2012 and joined the Patriots' staff as their Head Dietitian.