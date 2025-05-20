Patriots turned down draft-day trade offers for their second-round pick

The Patriots used their second round selection, No. 38 overall, on former Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson. However, insight - revealed in the Patriots' "Forged in Foxborough" documentary - showed that New England took calls from the Chicago Bears, and another team, who were looking to move up in the draft.

The Bears, who had the 39th pick, looked to move up just one spot and offered the Patriots No. 39 plus a seventh round pick - presumably to select Henderson. The Pats also received an offer of No. 59, No. 79, and a third-rounder. The Patriots elected to stand pat and select Henderson themselves.

In turn, Chicago decided to remain at No. 39. With their selection, the Bears took wide receiver Luther Burden. Burden was very highly touted entering the draft, and he should become a solid weapon for their young quarterback Caleb Williams. Like the Patriots were with the Henderson pick, Chicago was praised for getting him at that point in the draft.

Now that it is clear how enthusiastic the Patriots were about Henderson - choosing him over more draft assets - it will be interesting to see how he pans out in the 2025 season. To that point, Burden's performance during the season will also be something to watch out for down the line.