Bruins sign general manager Don Sweeney to multi-year extension

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – JUNE 21: (L-R) Don Sweeney and Cam Neely of the Boston Bruins attend the 2019 NHL Draft at the Rogers Arena on June 21, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Bruins are not going to have general manager Don Sweeney manage for his job in 2025-26, as the team instead inked the executive to a two-year extension through the 2027-28 season Tuesday morning.

The extension for Sweeney, who was entering the final year of an extension inked in 2022, was announced by Bruins president Cam Neely and comes in the middle of the front office's search for a new head coach.

“Don has navigated a disappointing period for our club with conviction, purpose, and a clear vision toward the future of the Boston Bruins,” Neely said in a statement provided by the team. “He made difficult decisions around the trade deadline with the confidence they will pay dividends as we craft a path back to contention. He is continuing to follow that track with a robust and thorough search for our club’s next head coach, while also preparing for the upcoming NHL Draft and free agent signing period.

"I am confident in the plan he has followed these past few months – and excited for what’s to come for our team. The expectations in Boston have always been clear. It’s about winning championships.”

Under Sweeney, the Bruins have posted a 458-233-91 record and made the postseason in eight of his 10 seasons in the role, with a last place finish in 2024-25 ending what was an eight-year playoff streak.

“I am very appreciative to Charlie, the entire Jacobs family, and to Cam for their continued trust and support,” Sweeney said in a team-provided statement confirming the extension. “It’s an honor to be part of a franchise with such a storied history and passionate fanbase. I fully understand and embrace the responsibility that comes with this role.