LISTEN LIVE

Score Tickets From Live Nation’s “$30 Ticket To Summer”

In celebration of Concert week, Live Nation has kicked off their “$30 Ticket To Summer” promotion, giving you the chance to grab a pair of tickets to see your favorite…

Sports Hub Staff
Live Nation $30 To Summer contest page image.

In celebration of Concert week, Live Nation has kicked off their "$30 Ticket To Summer" promotion, giving you the chance to grab a pair of tickets to see your favorite artist for just $30.

According to the Live Nation website, you'll be able to score $30 all-in tickets for the local area shows listed below. Grab them before they sell out because they will go fast and once they're gone, that's it.

The Sports Hub and Live Nation are giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show of your choice. Enter below for the chance to win one of five pairs of tickets in Live Nation's "$30 Ticket To Summer."

Contest Details: For the “Win Tickets From Live Nation’s “$30 Ticket To Summer”” contest, visit www.985thesportshub.com.com and follow the links and instructions to participate in the Contest and complete and submit the online form beginning May 19, 2025 at 9:00AM Eastern Time (ET) and ending on May 26, 2025 at 11:59PM ET (“Online Entry Period”). Station will randomly select up to five (5) winner(s) on May 27, 2025 on or around 10:00AM ET and, upon verification, winner(s) will receive one (1) pair of tickets from the available events of the Live Nation “$30 Ticket To Summer” promotion. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is dependent on event of winner(s) choice. Otherwise, WBZ-FM’s General Rules apply and are available here.

BostonLive Nationsummertickets
Sports Hub StaffAuthor
Related Stories
The Great American Beer Hall contest page image
ContestsScore Tickets for GABFest at The Great American Beer HallSports Hub Staff
Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club online contest page image.
ContestsWin A Golf & Stay At Ocean Edge Resort & Golf ClubSports Hub Staff
Mother's Day Mistakes
ContestsMother’s Day Mistakes: Toucher & Hardy’s tribute to miracle momsAdam 12
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect