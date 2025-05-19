Red Sox promote No. 2 outfield prospect to Worcester

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Jhostynxon Garcia #91 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a portrait during photo day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 18, 2025 in Fort Myers, Florida.

One of the Boston Red Sox' top outfield prospects is one step closer to the major leagues.

All eyes remain on Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer, who continue to impress for Triple-A Worcester and have nothing left to prove in the minor leagues. But joining them now is outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia, who, according to Andrew Parker of Beyond The Monster, is being promoted from Double-A Portland.

Garcia is known for his nickname "The Password," due to his uniquely spelled first name, which is pronounced "JOES-tin-son," according to his Baseball Reference page.

Garcia, 22, posted a .749 OPS with three home runs in 22 games for the Portland Sea Dogs in 2025. He is the Red Sox' No. 5 overall prospect and second-best in the outfield behind only Anthony, according to MLB Pipeline.

A native of San Fernando de Apure, Venezuela, Garcia first signed with the Red Sox as an international free agent in 2019. He bulked up after reaching the pros and showed improved power, totaling 23 home runs in 107 games between three different stops in 2024.