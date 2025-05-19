LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox promote No. 2 outfield prospect to Worcester

Jhostynxon Garcia is joining Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer in Worcester, adding to an existing logjam in the Red Sox outifield.

Matt Dolloff
Jhostynxon Garcia

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Jhostynxon Garcia #91 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a portrait during photo day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 18, 2025 in Fort Myers, Florida.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

One of the Boston Red Sox' top outfield prospects is one step closer to the major leagues.

All eyes remain on Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer, who continue to impress for Triple-A Worcester and have nothing left to prove in the minor leagues. But joining them now is outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia, who, according to Andrew Parker of Beyond The Monster, is being promoted from Double-A Portland.

Garcia is known for his nickname "The Password," due to his uniquely spelled first name, which is pronounced "JOES-tin-son," according to his Baseball Reference page.

Garcia, 22, posted a .749 OPS with three home runs in 22 games for the Portland Sea Dogs in 2025. He is the Red Sox' No. 5 overall prospect and second-best in the outfield behind only Anthony, according to MLB Pipeline.

A native of San Fernando de Apure, Venezuela, Garcia first signed with the Red Sox as an international free agent in 2019. He bulked up after reaching the pros and showed improved power, totaling 23 home runs in 107 games between three different stops in 2024.

Garcia has potential to become a legitimate major-league outfielder, but a logjam still exists in Boston. It'll be interesting to see how the organization handles the depth charts over the next season-plus.

Boston Red Soxjhostynxon garcia
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
