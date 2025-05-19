Teams are reportedly calling the Bruins about Jeremy Swayman

Mar 13, 2025; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman (1) looks up the ice prior to the start of game against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman did not have the season anybody in the organization envisioned when the sides ended their summer-long contract standoff with an eight-year, $66 million contract for Swayman.

In fact, it was perhaps the worst season by any full-time Bruins starter in the 21st century, and the numbers almost consistently told you as much.

It's all more than enough for Swayman to find himself in some offseason rumblings and rumors, with some goalie-needy teams out there curious if a year of change for the Bruins will come with yet another move in goal.

“This was a tough year as you know. And I think teams, do they do their due diligence? I think they call and say, ‘This was a rough year, you made a lot of changes, what other changes are you thinking and would you ever think about doing something like [trading Swayman]?’" Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said on a recent appearance on Chiclets Game Notes. "I think the Bruins need a bit of a timeout to get over the emotion of the season."

It's important to note that this did not come out of thin air, as the question was posed to Friedman by Mike Grinell, referencing an April episode of Freidman's podcast (32 Thoughts) where he wondered aloud if teams would be calling Boston on Swayman after what was a "lost season."

"To me, if it was me, I would tell Swayman this is gonna be a quiet summer for you. You’re not gonna do any interviews, you’re gonna spend your summer in the gym, and you’re gonna be ready to play. And if I was Swayman, I would do the same thing," Friedman told Grinnell. "But I do think teams have called [the Bruins], teams that have goaltending questions, and they have asked the bruins would you consider doing it? And I think the Bruins proved this year that the answer for them is not necessarily no, but I think it would take an awful lot for them to consider it.”

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney proved at the 2025 deadline that he was willing to reconfigure the dynamics of his team, with not just pending free agents (headlined by then-captain Brad Marchand) traded, but also players with term (Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo) traded by the club.

In the first year of that aforementioned $66 million contract, Swayman posted a 22-29-7 record and .892 save percentage in 58 games (a career-high) for a Bruins team that finished last in the Atlantic Division.