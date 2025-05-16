LISTEN LIVE

Pablo Torre talks Jordon and Bill with Toucher and Hardy

The collab you’ve all been waiting for.

Adam 12

We've been obsessed with the Jordon and Bill story from the jump. Now we finally have an expert to sort it all out.

Pablo Torre is an award-winning journalist and host of the popular video podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out. Recently, Pablo published a podcast episode titled Investigating Belichick's Girlfriend: The Power of Jordon Hudson, Revealed. Riveting stuff. You can watch that here.

Since the episode dropped, we've been parsing through the audio for Fred and Hardy to analyze and react to. It's the continuation of a saga that's involved the infamous CBS Sunday Morning dumpster fire and the cease and desist-worthy Miss Maine USA pageant.

So getting Pablo on the show to talk about all of it? Kind of a big deal.

Jordon and Bill: Pablo Torre Sorts it Out

As Fred Toucher has repeatedly pointed out, this story has been an obsession of his for over a year, dating back to Jordon's cringey IG posts featuring bill as a fisherman and apple picker. But this is the first time we've been able to broach the subject with a bona fide expert in our midst.

That's precisely what Pablo is. The yeoman's work he's been putting in as a journalist has given us insight into Jordon and Bill's origin story, what's actually happening behind the scenes at UNC, and so much more. Watch above, listen below, and stay tuned for the next episode.

Thank you, Pablo.

