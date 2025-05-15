The Patriots quietly revealed their 2025 preseason schedule

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 17: A view of New England Patriots helmets on the bench prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The New England Patriots released their official 2025 regular season schedule on Wednesday.

They begin their preseason slate at home on Friday, Aug. 8, at 7:30 p.m. ET, against the Washington Commanders. With that preseason game may come a joint practice with the Commanders, but that has not yet been officially confirmed, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.

The will next travel to Minnesota for a preseason game with the Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 16, at 1 p.m. ET. Notably, the Saturday afternoon preseason games are commonplace for the NFL, but the Patriots usually do not play games in that slot - at least, not in recent history. Reiss also noted that there are conversations are also happening about having a joint practice with the Vikings, but again, it is not yet confirmed.

Their third and final preseason matchup is in New York on Thursday, Aug. 21, at 8 p.m. ET, against the Giants.

So, things are slowly ramping up in the NFL, offseason training has already began, and believe it or not, training camp is just two months away, and the preseason just a few weeks after that. The Patriots have a lot of expectations on them for 2025, and it will all begin shortly.

Check out 98.5 The Sports Hub's break down of the schedule for more information. With the regular season schedule came three preseason matchups with unfamiliar teams from the NFC.