WATCH: Red Sox’ Rafaela, Abreu combine for wild home run robbery

You may have missed it due to the Celtics playing for their playoff lives and the Patriots releasing their schedule. But the Red Sox' Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu made one of the wildest plays you'll see all season.

Abreu is lucky, and it's a huge stretch to say he made a play, here. But Rafaela is a legitimate defensive center fielder, and deserves credit for finishing a heads-up combo play to rob the Tigers' Kerry Carpenter of a home run. You can see the play in the above video from the Red Sox on X.

One could give Abreu partial credit for getting enough of his glove on the ball to keep it in the ballpark. That wasn't exactly an error. But he needed Rafaela to be there to make the catch off the deflection in order to keep Carpenter from extra bases, in what was a 5-5 game in the bottom fo the seventh inning at the time.

