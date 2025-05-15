Patriots’ tackles get tough test out of the gate in 2025 season

The New England Patriots got better at tackle in the offseason, but just how much better? We're going to find out quickly.

Both projected starting tackles are going to be under the microscope early in the Pats' 2025 regular season schedule, as they'll face a gauntlet of formidable opposing pass-rushers. Rookie Will Campbell is expected to start at left tackle from day 1, while veteran Morgan Moses was brought in to shore up the right side. They'll need to hit the ground running in Patriots uniforms, because they get some true game-wreckers out of the gate.

The Pats get a relatively soft landing in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium, but it's not so easy up front. Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby is coming off his fourth straight Pro-Bowl season and recently signed an extension that made him one of the highest-paid defensive players in the NFL. Crosby lined up primarily on the left side in 2024 (605 snaps on the left, 153 snaps on the right), so Moses could be getting the brunt of the challenge.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, a seasoned defensive mind, is a wild card here. It wouldn't be shocking if he wanted Crosby to test Campbell more in this game. The way Carroll uses Crosby is going to be an important development for the Patriots to start the season.

New England heads down to Miami in Week 2 against the Dolphins, where they'll have to deal with dynamic second-year edge rusher Demeioun "Chop" Robinson. The former Penn State standout logged six sacks and 14 QB hits as a 21-year-old rotational player for the Dolphins in 2024. He had a fairly even distribution of snaps on the left and right edge (337 left, 234 right), and he should see an elevated workload in year two. Both Campbell and Moses could have their hands full dealing with Robinson's explosiveness off the edge.

It's in Week 3 that the Patriots' tackles will really get tested. Moses will likely have to deal with four-time All-Pro T.J. Watt, the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, who lines up almost exclusively on the left side. Campbell won't have it much easier. He's likely to go up against fifth-year pro Alex Highsmith, who has averaged 10.4 sacks per 17 games over the past three seasons, and can set a good edge against the run, too.

The Patriots offensive line should get something of a reprieve in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers, who started a front-seven rebuild in the draft. But Campbell could get a look at two familiar faces: he had some trouble against Nic Scourton when LSU went against Texas A&M, but he fared better against Princely Umanmielen when the Tigers took on Ole Miss.

Week 5 will represent the toughest all-around test and the biggest spotlight for Mike Vrabel's Patriots, who head to Buffalo to face the Bills on "Sunday Night Football." The Bills brought in former Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa in the offseason, and they still have Greg Rousseau in the fold. Both guys can line up on either side. Campbell could also get a healthy dose of A.J. Epenesa on the edge. Campbell is known for his football IQ as a pass protector, but the versatility and experience of the Bills' edge rushers could give him a serious challenge in that respect.

The Pats finally get some real relief in Week 6 in New Orleans, where the Saints don't boast much of a pass-rush threat beyond Chase Young. But if Young's 2024 workload is any indication, he'll likely line up against Campbell as a right edge.

It's also worth noting that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has a better chance of adjusting to opposing pass-rush schemes in-game than Alex Van Pelt did last season. And offensive line coach Doug Marrone promises to get the most out of Campbell and the veterans up front. But the pure talent-for-talent matchups are going to be difficult.

Based on preseason strength of schedule and the overall roster comparisons, the Patriots have a chance to get off to a strong start in 2025. But one of their hardest tests between the white lines will come for their tackles against the opponents' edges. It'll be one of the most compelling early storylines to follow for the Patriots, whose retooled roster comes with hope for improvement in pass protection.