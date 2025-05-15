LISTEN LIVE

Mazz’s Tiers: Biggest chokes by Boston teams

Kevin Maggiore
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson

May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

It's time for the latest Mazz's Tiers! This week Mazz decided to rank some of the biggest choke jobs in Boston sports history.

TIER 1

Apr 30, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) reacts on the winning goal during overtime in game seven of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY SportsBob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 30, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) reacts on the winning goal during overtime in game seven of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

1978-79 Boston Bruins - Too many men

1986 Boston Red Sox - Bill Buckner

2007 New England Patriots - 18-1

2009-10 Boston Bruins - Blowing a 3-0 series lead to Philadelphia

2022-23 Boston Bruins - Losing in 1st round after making NHL history

2024-25 Boston Celtics - Potentially losing to the New York Knicks

TIER 2

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 29: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics competes for the ball with Duncan Robinson #55 of the Miami Heat during the second quarter in game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 29, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

1978 Boston Red Sox - Bucky Dent

2003 Boston Red Sox - Grady Little

2011 Boston Red Sox - Chicken and Beer

2017 New England Patriots - Benching Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII

2018-19 Boston Bruins - Losing to St. Louis in the Stanley Cup Finals

2022-23 Boston Celtics - Losing to Miami in the Eastern Conference Finals

TIER 3

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Jayson Tatum #0 and Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics speak to the media after losing to the Golden State Warriors 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

2003-04 Boston Bruins - Blowing a 3-1 series lead to Montreal

2006 New England Patriots - Losing to Indianapolis in the AFC Championship game

2009-10 Boston Celtics - Losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals

2021-22 Boston Celtics - Losing to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals

boston bruinsBoston CelticsBoston Red SoxNew England Patriots
Kevin MaggioreWriter
Kevin Maggiore has been producing on the Felger & Mazz program since January of 2022 and has been producing with 98.5 The Sports Hub since 2018. Kevin also produces New England Patriots broadcasts on The Sports Hub and has produced Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins broadcasts in the past. Kevin grew up in Saugus, Massachusetts and is still in the area today. A lifelong hockey fan, Kevin collects hockey jerseys and has over 100 jerseys in his collection. Kevin loves spending his time away from the office on the golf course. Kevin writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
