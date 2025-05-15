Mazz’s Tiers: Biggest chokes by Boston teams

May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

It's time for the latest Mazz's Tiers! This week Mazz decided to rank some of the biggest choke jobs in Boston sports history.

TIER 1

1978-79 Boston Bruins - Too many men

1978-79 Boston Bruins - Too many men

1986 Boston Red Sox - Bill Buckner

2007 New England Patriots - 18-1

2009-10 Boston Bruins - Blowing a 3-0 series lead to Philadelphia

2022-23 Boston Bruins - Losing in 1st round after making NHL history

2024-25 Boston Celtics - Potentially losing to the New York Knicks

TIER 2

2022-23 Boston Celtics - Losing to Miami in the Eastern Conference Finals

1978 Boston Red Sox - Bucky Dent

2003 Boston Red Sox - Grady Little

2011 Boston Red Sox - Chicken and Beer

2017 New England Patriots - Benching Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII

2018-19 Boston Bruins - Losing to St. Louis in the Stanley Cup Finals

2022-23 Boston Celtics - Losing to Miami in the Eastern Conference Finals

TIER 3

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Jayson Tatum #0 and Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics speak to the media after losing to the Golden State Warriors 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

2003-04 Boston Bruins - Blowing a 3-1 series lead to Montreal

2006 New England Patriots - Losing to Indianapolis in the AFC Championship game

2009-10 Boston Celtics - Losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals