Felger & Mazz predict the Patriots wins and losses in 2025
Oh Schedule Day, Oh Schedule Day! The New England Patriots 2025 schedule is out, which means it’s time for Felger, Mazz, and Murray to predict the Patriots wins and losses…
Oh Schedule Day, Oh Schedule Day! The New England Patriots 2025 schedule is out, which means it’s time for Felger, Mazz, and Murray to predict the Patriots wins and losses in 2025!
HENDERSON, NEVADA - APRIL 07: (L-R) General manager John Spytek of the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Geno Smith and head coach Pete Carroll of the Raiders attend a news conference introducing Smith at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on April 07, 2025 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Week 1 vs Las Vegas Raiders
The Patriots open the 2025 season by hosting the Las Vegas Raiders and new Head Coach Pete Carroll. Felger and Mazz say that will be a....WIN
Week 2 @ Miami Dolphins
The yearly trip to Miami gets out of the way early in 2025. Felger and Mazz say that will be a.....LOSS
Week 3 vs Pittsburgh Steelers
Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Steelers in 2025? That could affect how Felger and Mazz feel but right now they say.....WIN
Week 4 vs Carolina Panthers
Drake Maye gets to face his hometown team for the first time in his career. Felger and Mazz say that will be a.....WIN
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills scores a touchdown during the third quarter of a game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Week 5 @ Buffalo Bills - Sunday Night Football
The Patriots return to Sunday Night Football in week 5 against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Felger and Mazz say that will be a.....LOSS
Week 6 @ New Orleans Saints
The longest road trip for the Patriots in 2025 takes them to New Orleans. Felger and Mazz say that will be a.....WIN
Week 7 @ Tennessee Titans
New Head Coach Mike Vrabel makes his return to Tennessee in week 7. Felger and Mazz say that will be a.....WIN
Week 8 vs Cleveland Browns
The Patriots return home in week 8 from a 3-game road stretch to host the Browns. Felger and Mazz say that will be a.....WIN
CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 12: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Houston Texans at Paycor Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Week 9 vs Atlanta Falcons
The Patriots kick off the month of November by histing the Atlanta Falcons. Felger and Mazz say that will be a.....WIN
Week 10 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 10 brings the Patriots back down to Florida, this time to face Baker Mayfield and the Bucs. Felger and Mazz say that will be a.....LOSS
Week 11 vs New York Jets - Thursday Night Football
The Patriots and Jets meet on Thursday Night Football for the second consecutive season, this time at Gillette Stadium. Felger and Mazz say that will be a.....WIN
Week 12 @ Cincinnati Bengals
For the second consecutive season the Patriots travel to Cincinnati to face Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Felger and Mazz say this year that result will be a.....LOSS
Week 13 vs New York Giants - Monday Night Football
The Patriots return to Monday Night Football on the Monday after Thanksgiving and will host the New York Giants. Felger and Mazz say that will be a.....WIN
Week 14 - BYE WEEK
A week 14 bye week for the second consecutive year for the Patriots.
BALTIMORE, MD - JANUARY 11: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens attempts a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Week 15 vs Buffalo Bills
It's a post bye week matchup with the Buffalo Bills in Foxboro. Felger and Mazz think an upset is possible coming off a bye week and say that result will be a.....WIN
Week 16 @ Baltimore Ravens
The Patriots will travel to Baltimore before Christmas to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Felger and Mazz say that will be a.....LOSS
Week 17 vs New York Jets
It'll be a late season trip to the Meadowlands to face the Jets. Felger and Mazz say that will be a.....WIN
Week 18 vs Miami Dolphins
The Patriots wrap up their 2025 regular season by hosting the Miami Dolphins. Felger and Mazz say that result will be a.....WIN
Adding it all up, the Felger and Mazz program predicts that the New England Patriots will be 12-5 and back in the playoffs in the 2025 season!