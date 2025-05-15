Felger & Mazz predict the Patriots wins and losses in 2025

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 13: Owner Robert Kraft (R) poses for a photograph with Mike Vrabel as Vrabel is announced as head coach of the New England Patriots during a press conference at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Oh Schedule Day, Oh Schedule Day! The New England Patriots 2025 schedule is out, which means it’s time for Felger, Mazz, and Murray to predict the Patriots wins and losses in 2025!

HENDERSON, NEVADA - APRIL 07: (L-R) General manager John Spytek of the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Geno Smith and head coach Pete Carroll of the Raiders attend a news conference introducing Smith at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on April 07, 2025 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Week 1 vs Las Vegas Raiders

The Patriots open the 2025 season by hosting the Las Vegas Raiders and new Head Coach Pete Carroll. Felger and Mazz say that will be a....WIN

Week 2 @ Miami Dolphins

The yearly trip to Miami gets out of the way early in 2025. Felger and Mazz say that will be a.....LOSS

Week 3 vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Steelers in 2025? That could affect how Felger and Mazz feel but right now they say.....WIN

Week 4 vs Carolina Panthers

Drake Maye gets to face his hometown team for the first time in his career. Felger and Mazz say that will be a.....WIN

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills scores a touchdown during the third quarter of a game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Week 5 @ Buffalo Bills - Sunday Night Football

The Patriots return to Sunday Night Football in week 5 against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Felger and Mazz say that will be a.....LOSS

Week 6 @ New Orleans Saints

The longest road trip for the Patriots in 2025 takes them to New Orleans. Felger and Mazz say that will be a.....WIN

Week 7 @ Tennessee Titans

New Head Coach Mike Vrabel makes his return to Tennessee in week 7. Felger and Mazz say that will be a.....WIN

Week 8 vs Cleveland Browns

The Patriots return home in week 8 from a 3-game road stretch to host the Browns. Felger and Mazz say that will be a.....WIN

Andy Lyons/Getty Images CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 12: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Houston Texans at Paycor Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Week 9 vs Atlanta Falcons

The Patriots kick off the month of November by histing the Atlanta Falcons. Felger and Mazz say that will be a.....WIN

Week 10 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10 brings the Patriots back down to Florida, this time to face Baker Mayfield and the Bucs. Felger and Mazz say that will be a.....LOSS

Week 11 vs New York Jets - Thursday Night Football

The Patriots and Jets meet on Thursday Night Football for the second consecutive season, this time at Gillette Stadium. Felger and Mazz say that will be a.....WIN

Week 12 @ Cincinnati Bengals

For the second consecutive season the Patriots travel to Cincinnati to face Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Felger and Mazz say this year that result will be a.....LOSS

Week 13 vs New York Giants - Monday Night Football

The Patriots return to Monday Night Football on the Monday after Thanksgiving and will host the New York Giants. Felger and Mazz say that will be a.....WIN

Week 14 - BYE WEEK

A week 14 bye week for the second consecutive year for the Patriots.

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images BALTIMORE, MD - JANUARY 11: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens attempts a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Week 15 vs Buffalo Bills

It's a post bye week matchup with the Buffalo Bills in Foxboro. Felger and Mazz think an upset is possible coming off a bye week and say that result will be a.....WIN

Week 16 @ Baltimore Ravens

The Patriots will travel to Baltimore before Christmas to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Felger and Mazz say that will be a.....LOSS

Week 17 vs New York Jets

It'll be a late season trip to the Meadowlands to face the Jets. Felger and Mazz say that will be a.....WIN

Week 18 vs Miami Dolphins

The Patriots wrap up their 2025 regular season by hosting the Miami Dolphins. Felger and Mazz say that result will be a.....WIN