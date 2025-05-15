Christian Barmore gives promising status update

When the New England Patriots return to the practice field for the start of OTAs next week, they'll have one of their most disruptive defensive players with them. That's expected to be the case looking ahead as well.

On Thursday, Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore spoke with the reporters for the first time this spring. Barmore is coming off of a season in which he was shut down early in training camp due to a blood clot issue that held him out until November, only to have him get shut down again a month later when the issue reoccurred.

“It was really confusing," Barmore said, recalling how he felt at that time. "Anger, and just really like mind-blowing because like I was putting in a lot of work here at that time. It’s like all that work I put in for nothing. I was doing everything I can just to come back for this team last year. I don’t ever want to be in a situation or anybody in the world to go through that because that stuff was no joke and was just a hard challenge.”

"The biggest challenge was battling with myself," he continued. "Last year really hit me. I'm using it as motivation and anger because that situation - I could have lost a lot."

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Coming out the other side, Barmore is now gearing up for the 2025 season. On Thursday he confirmed he's been cleared for football activities and been a full participant this spring, which he expects to continue into next week when the team begins it's first full-unit on-field practices for OTAs.

Barmore,25, was also asked about Week 1, and if he anticipates being ready to start the season. "Yeah. That's the goal," he replied. "I just have to keep following the medical team. But everything is looking really good."

In his potential return Barmore would join a remade defensive line. The Patriots invested significantly in their defensive front this offseason, highlighted by the signing of former Philadelphia Eagles lineman Milton Williams. Barmore and Williams both play the position with an aggressive, attacking style that fits well in Mike Vrabel's defensive system.