Patriots sign free agent running back and kicking game specialist

The New England Patriots announced the signing of free agent running back and return specialist Trayveon Williams.

Alex Barth
Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams (32) returns a kickoff during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

While most of the NFL world is focusing on Wednesday night's schedule release announcement, the New England Patriots made a pair of roster moves. On Wednesday afternoon the Patriots announced the signing of running back Trayveon Williams, and release of defensive lineman Eric Johnson.

Williams, 27, joins the Patriots after spending his first six NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals originally drafted him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft after Texas A&M.

In Cincinnati Williams was used as a depth running back, playing a career-high 156 offensive snaps in 2023. For his career he's carried the ball 62 times for 307 cards, and caught 15 passes for 74 yards.

Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams (32) reacts after a play against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn ImagesKatie Stratman-Imagn Images

Where Williams really made the difference is on special teams. Starting in 2022 he became a core special teams player, playing over 250 special teams snaps each of the last two years. He mainly was used as a coverage player but also has kickoff return experience.

In New England Williams joins a running back room that includes Rhamondre Stevenson, Antonio Gibson, and rookie second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson. In order to make the roster he'll likely need to carve out a significant special teams role in a unit that PFF ranked second in the NFL last year under returning special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer.

Johnson, 26, joined the Patriots as a waiver claim following roster cuts last year. He ended up playing in 11 games, recording 17 tackles.

Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
