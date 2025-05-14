Patriots front office staffer lands new job

Nov 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sits idle before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The shakeup in the New England Patriots' front office continues. Camren Williams is the latest staffer to be moving on.

It was reported on Tuesday afternoon that Williams and the organization were parting ways. Williams had been the team's director of college scouting since 2022, after having joined the organization in 2016 as a scouting assistant.

After parting ways with the Patriots Williams quickly found a new job. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he's being hired as the co-director of player personnel for the Denver Broncos. That title represents a promotion for Williams, who will work alongside Reed Burckhardt under general manager George Paton.

This is the latest shift in the Patriots' front office under head coach Mike Vrabel. Williams' equivalent on the pro-scouting side, Patrick Stewart, left the team earlier this offseason to become the general manager for the University of Nebraska football program. A.J. Highsmith was recently hired to fill that role.