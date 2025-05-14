More details emerge on Jayson Tatum Achilles injury and surgery

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 12: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics is assisted off the court after an injury in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City.

A new report has shed some light on the Jayson Tatum Achilles injury and subsequent surgery.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, Tatum's injury was confirmed after further testing on Tuesday, and the Celtics decided to do immediate surgery because "swift action following Achilles’ injuries tends to lead to more favorable outcomes."

Himmelsbach's source also said that Tatum "emerged from surgery with no further issues," which was a relief, because it's apparently common for these procedures to come with complications.

The Celtics offered no initial timetable for Tatum to return, but recent history suggests that he could miss the entire 2025-26 season. That was the case for Kevin Durant, who ruptured his Achilles during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on June 10, 2019, and didn't return to game action until Dec. 22, 2020.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Tatum is still just 27 years old, while Durant was 30 when he suffered his Achilles injury. Durant has averaged 27.9 points per game over five seasons since returning, so there's little cause for concern that Tatum can't come back and still play at a superstar level for the Celtics.