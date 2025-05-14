LISTEN LIVE

More details emerge on Jayson Tatum Achilles injury and surgery

A new report has revealed more about the season-ending injury to the Celtics superstar, and subsequent surgery.

Matt Dolloff
Jayson Tatum

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 12: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics is assisted off the court after an injury in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City.

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

A new report has shed some light on the Jayson Tatum Achilles injury and subsequent surgery.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, Tatum's injury was confirmed after further testing on Tuesday, and the Celtics decided to do immediate surgery because "swift action following Achilles’ injuries tends to lead to more favorable outcomes."

Himmelsbach's source also said that Tatum "emerged from surgery with no further issues," which was a relief, because it's apparently common for these procedures to come with complications.

The Celtics offered no initial timetable for Tatum to return, but recent history suggests that he could miss the entire 2025-26 season. That was the case for Kevin Durant, who ruptured his Achilles during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on June 10, 2019, and didn't return to game action until Dec. 22, 2020.

Jayson TatumCredit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Tatum is still just 27 years old, while Durant was 30 when he suffered his Achilles injury. Durant has averaged 27.9 points per game over five seasons since returning, so there's little cause for concern that Tatum can't come back and still play at a superstar level for the Celtics.

It might just have to wait until the 2026-27 season. For a Celtics team that was already planning to make major roster changes in the offseason, it's a devastating blow to their chances of competing for an NBA championship for the foreseeable future.

NEXT: Jayson Tatum Injury Already (And Easily) The Worst In This Era Of Boston Sports

Boston CelticsJayson Tatum
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
