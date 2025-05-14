LISTEN LIVE

Celtics playoff odds and path forward in a post-Tatum world

Jayson Tatum is not walking through that door anytime soon.

Adam 12

The Boston Celtics playoff odds are slim, but not none. And the path forward for the Celtics is dark, but not pitch black.

Green Teamers' worst fears were realized when it was confirmed that, yes, Jayson Tatum ruptured his Achilles tendon in the Celtics Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks. Tatum had surgery almost immediately in New York City; get the latest details here.

It's a nightmare scenario for Boston sports fans. Instantly, the road to back-to-back NBA Championships becomes almost impassable. And the outlook for next season becomes much bleaker. There's a need for hope, for reassurance. So let's get some.

Forsberg Talks Celtics Playoff Odds, Path Forward

Chris Forsberg from NBC Sports Boston joins us Wednesday mornings at 8 throughout the run of the NBA season and postseason. He was back in studio this morning and joined Fred, Hardy, and Wallach to talk about the micro: how will the rest of the Celtics-Knicks series play out.

Forsberg says there's still a chance for Boston to beat New York. He also talked about the macro: how the Tatum injury, combined with the new CBA and the C's current salary cap situation, will affect the team long-term. Watch Chris above, listen to more below, then read his latest here.

Boston CelticsJayson Tatum
Adam 12Writer
