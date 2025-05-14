Celtics keep season alive with blowout win over Knicks in Game 5

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 14: Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics celebrates a basket against the New York Knicks during the third quarter in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 14, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Boston Celtics are not done yet.

Facing elimination and playing without Jayson Tatum, who is done for the playoffs with a ruptured Achilles, Derrick White and other secondary scorers stepped up and delivered in a 127-102 blowout win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night at TD Garden. The series will now shift back to New York for Game 6 on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

White led the C's on the offensive end with a game-high 34 points on 56.3 percent shooting. Big man Luke Kornet was the surprise standout of the night, especially on defense, as he blocked seven shots. Kornet nearly posted a triple-double off the bench with 10 points and nine rebounds to go with the seven rejections.

The first quarter saw a lot of scoring from both sides, but the Celtics found themselves trailing New York 32-30. White led the way in the stanza with 14 points, he opened the game 4-for-4 from three and concluded the quarter 4-of-5 from deep. For the Knicks, Mitchell Robinson had the point lead with six, and notably was 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

The second quarter began with the Knicks quickly jumping out to a nine point lead, but the Celtics climbed back later in the quarter finishing the half with the game tied at 59. White (19 points) and Jaylen Brown (17 points) were the two guys who led the charge for the Green - White ended the half shooting 5-of-9 (55.6 percent) from three, Brown was 3-for-3 (100 percent).

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson, again, guided the way, giving New York 13 points, and five assists, in nearly 19 minutes of play. Robinson - who, again, was 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the half - gathered 11 rebounds (six offensive) for the Knicks during his 15-first half minutes.

In the third quarter the Celtics were able to sustain the first large lead of the game, finishing the frame with a 91-76 lead. Both White (32 points) and Brown (22 points) continuing to get the job done. Kornet was letting his defensive presence be known with key blocks sprinkled throughout.

The Celtics extended their lead to 23 at the 7:36 mark of the fourth quarter off a beautiful feed from Brown for a Jrue Holiday dunk to make the score 106-83. Soon after, Brunson was knocked out with his sixth foul of the game. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau used an unsuccessful coach's challenge, prompting the New York star to watch the remainder of the game from the bench.

The Knicks get another chance to eliminate the C's on their home court Friday night. You can catch the broadcast on 98.5 The Sports Hub.