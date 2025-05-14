Sweeney tight-lipped on Bruins’ restricted free-agent situations

The Boston Bruins have four players set to hit restricted free agency. They vary in importance and price tag. And Don Sweeney isn't giving much away about any of them.

Sweeney spoke about the Bruins' RFA situation during the team's end-of-season press conference last month, and as of this writing on May 14, there's nothing new on that front. But he acknowledged that he has some big decisions to make this summer, even going beyond forward Morgan Geekie, whom Sweeney previously said will be on the team next season "regardless."

The only question for Geekie is when he signs a new deal with the Bruins, and for how long and how much money. For the Bruins' other three restricted free-agent forwards -- Johnny Beecher, Jakub Lauko, and Marat Khusnutdinov -- it's unclear.

“No, we have a little more time to make our decisions there," Sweeney said, when asked if he's decided on the other RFAs. "I've been in touch with all the representatives and where they do stand at this point in time. I can't be definitive that we'll be doing that with everybody, but we're going to take the time necessary to make the final decisions.”

Photo by Matt Dolloff/98.5 The Sports Hub

Don Sweeney

Beecher is the key one to watch, in terms of whether he'll even be back. A first-round pick in 2019, Beecher emerged as a serviceable, speedy fourth-line forward over the past two seasons in Boston. But a relative lack of production, consistency, and value on the margins will leave the B's wondering if it's worth extending a qualifying offer to him.

The 24-year-old Beecher earned $925,000 per season on his prior contract, so the Bruins would have to extend a qualifying offer of at least $971,250, and a maximum of $1 million (per PuckPedia). It's fair to wonder if Beecher would be worth that. The B's may be better off saving some money on that spot in the lineup.

Khusnutdinov, 22, also earned $925,000. But the 2020 second-round pick showed in his brief time with the Bruins that he brings enough skating, skill, and two-way ability to compete for a permanent middle-six role. So, the B's may be more willing to Q.O. him than they would Beecher. Khusnutdinov told reporters in his end-of-season availability that he'd love to sign an extension with Boston.

As for Lauko, who is now in his second stint with the Bruins after being traded to Minnesota then back to Boston, he made only $787,500 last season. He'd be the cheapest and easiest qualifying offer of the group. Lauko's speed and pain-in-the-ass-ness make him a solid fourth-line option, and he's known to be a positive locker room presence and set a good example on the ice.

Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Marat Khusnutdinov

Geekie, who is coming off a career-best 33 goals, is virtually a lock to re-sign. Sweeney confirmed that the Bruins want to iron out a long-term contract extension with him. But, as is typically Sweeney's prerogative, he wouldn't get into any specifics beyond that.

"I will reserve those conversations with my internal group," Sweeney said. "And obviously, if you know, Morgan or his representatives, decide to publicize that, then that's perfectly fine with them. They have a goal. We have a goal. I'm not boxed into, you know, any one particular year, we're going to look at the entire, whether that's term and AAV, and all the other things that go with it and find the landing spot. Our goal is to have a long-term deal."

Geekie, the slam-dunk pick for NESN's Seventh Player award, has said he'd "love to stay here [with the Bruins] as long as I can." We're roughly projecting him to land a contract with an AAV around $5-5.5 million. Due to the league's newly released offer sheet compensation, another team would have to give up first-round and third-round picks in order to sign him away at a number in that range.

The Bruins have a ton of spots on the roster that could be up for grabs, or filled with a bigger-ticket addition, especially at the wing spots. Lauko, Khusnutdinov, and Geekie all project as wingers, but the latter two have center experience. Beecher can certainly play center, but he may prove a little too costly to be worth a qualifying offer in the first place.