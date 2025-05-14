Bill Belichick addresses Jordon Hudson’s connection to UNC football

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 05: Bill Bellichick and Jordon Hudson attend The American Museum of Natural History’s 2024 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History on December 05, 2024 in New York City.

Bill Belichick has more-or-less confirmed what was reported last week on his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson: she is not involved with the University of North Carolina football program.

Belichick did an interview with ESPN's Christine Williamson during the ACC spring meeting on Tuesday, and the topic of Hudson simply had to come up at some point. The UNC head coach didn't completely shut down the question, which is a victory unto itself. But he did confirm that Hudson is not involved with his football program.

"Yeah, I mean, that's really off to the side, it's a personal relationship, and [Hudson] doesn't have anything to do with UNC football," Belichick said. "I'm excited to be back in the coaches meetings, and getting ready for June and then August when we get to training camp. June will be a big recruiting month for us, then August we'll start getting ready for the season."

Belichick's comment obviously didn't specifically address reports that Hudson had been banned from UNC football facilities, which the school itself denied in this statement: “While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities. Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University."

So, while Hudson isn't necessarily BANNED from UNC football altogether, the statement is notable for what it didn't say. It all-but confirms that while she will continue to manage Belichick in his personal life, she will not have any involvement with the Tar-Heels football program.

This is ostensibly a change from how things were being handled previously for Belichick, who had Hudson working closely with him during a UNC spring practice. It's not as if she was out there with a whistle running drills, but she was decked out in UNC colors and seemingly handling Belichick's audio equipment as she walked freely on and off the sideline.