Jayson Tatum injury impacts Celtics playoff hopes, Tatum’s legacy

Questions big and small linger as Celtics go down 3-1 to Knicks.

The Jayson Tatum injury was the main story of Game 4 of the Celtics-Knicks series in New York on Monday night.

Grande and Max had the instant reaction; Ty Anderson had the full postgame report here. Once again, the Celtics took a double-digit lead into halftime. Once again, that double-digit lead was erased in the second half by the Knicks. But the Cs didn't just lose the game this time.

In the fourth quarter, the green lost Jayson Tatum to injury. He went down hard, screamed for a time out, and had to be helped off the court. He was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Later, Tatum was seen being transported in a wheelchair.

Tatum Injury: Status Uncertain, Legacy Unclear

Postgame, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla had no real details to share. The team is calling it a lower-body injury, and Tatum was immediately evaluated by team doctors. An MRI is on the menu for Tuesday. The Celtics come home to TD Garden for Game 5 on Wednesday.

Eerily, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix joined us on the morning of Game 4, and Tatum's legacy was a subject of discussion. Mannix saw the series against the Knicks as a chance for Jayson to carry the team like a true superstar of the league.

It's looking more and more like that's not in the cards this year. Stream Toucher & Hardy live for updates as they come in.

