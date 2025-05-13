Patriots will be staying in America throughout 2025 season

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 17: A view of New England Patriots helmets on the bench prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The New England Patriots will not be leaving the United States for a football game in the 2025 season.

For the first time since 2022, the Patriots have been left off the NFL's international schedule, per the league's announcement on Tuesday. Overseas competition is as expansive as ever in 2025, with seven games taking place across five different international locales: Berlin, Germany; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; Madrid, Spain; and São Paulo, Brazil.

London will host three games: two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the Patriots lost to the Jaguars in the 2024 campaign; and one at Wembley Stadium.

The Minnesota Vikings are the only team to play two international games in 2025, and they'll do it in consecutive games, when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, then the Cleveland Browns in London. The Los Angeles Chargers will face an as-yet-unannounced team in São Paulo to kick off the international schedule in Week 1.

Here's the full 2025 NFL international schedule...

Friday, Sept. 5: Los Angeles Chargers vs TBD, Corinthians Arena, São Paulo

Sunday, Sept. 28: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Minnesota Vikings, Croke Park, Dublin

Sunday, Oct. 5: Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Sunday, Oct. 12: New York Jets vs Denver Broncos, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Sunday, Oct. 19: Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Rams, Wembley Stadium, London

Sunday, Nov. 9: Indianapolis Colts vs Atlanta Falcons, Olympic Stadium, Berlin

Sunday, Nov. 16: Miami Dolphins vs Washington Commanders, Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid

The Patriots' actual 2025 schedule, as well as every other team in the NFL, will be revealed Wednesday night. Considering the presence of exciting young quarterback Drake Maye, new head coach Mike Vrabel, and an overhauled roster, it would be a little surprising if the Patriots weren't granted more primetime games. But fans should probably keep those expectations low.