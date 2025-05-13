Jayson Tatum’s season is officially over

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) is helped off the court by after an injury in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Tatum would leave the game with an injury after this play.

The worst fears have been realized for Jayson Tatum.

Tatum is officially done for the rest of the NBA Playoffs with a ruptured right Achilles tendon. The Celtics announced on X: "Jayson Tatum today underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. No timetable is currently available for his return, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided when appropriate."

Tatum suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of the Boston Celtics' 121-113 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, which put them in a 3-1 hole in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference playoff series.

Due to the severity of the injury, Tatum's status for the 2025-26 NBA season is also in jeopardy. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson are two notable recent examples of NBA stars who missed the entire subsequent season after suffering an Achilles injury. The average recovery time for an Achilles is about 10 months, according to ESPN's Stephania Bell.

The Celtics still have a series to play against the Knicks. Their season will be on the line Wednesday night, when they take the court at TD Garden for a do-or-die Game 5. Jaylen Brown will now be counted on as the team's driving force at both ends of the court.