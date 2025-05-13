LISTEN LIVE

Jayson Tatum’s season is officially over

The Celtics confirmed that Tatum underwent surgery to repair a season-ending injury, with an uncertain timetable to return.

Matt Dolloff
Jayson Tatum

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) is helped off the court by after an injury in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Tatum would leave the game with an injury after this play.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The worst fears have been realized for Jayson Tatum.

Tatum is officially done for the rest of the NBA Playoffs with a ruptured right Achilles tendon. The Celtics announced on X: "Jayson Tatum today underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. No timetable is currently available for his return, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided when appropriate."

Tatum suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of the Boston Celtics' 121-113 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, which put them in a 3-1 hole in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference playoff series.

Due to the severity of the injury, Tatum's status for the 2025-26 NBA season is also in jeopardy. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson are two notable recent examples of NBA stars who missed the entire subsequent season after suffering an Achilles injury. The average recovery time for an Achilles is about 10 months, according to ESPN's Stephania Bell.

The Celtics still have a series to play against the Knicks. Their season will be on the line Wednesday night, when they take the court at TD Garden for a do-or-die Game 5. Jaylen Brown will now be counted on as the team's driving force at both ends of the court.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.

NEXT: Jayson Tatum Injury Headlines Game 4 Loss To Knicks

Boston CelticsJayson TatumNBA Playoffs
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics is assisted off court after being injured against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)
NBAJayson Tatum injury already (and easily) the worst in this era of Boston sportsTy Anderson
Derrick White
NBACeltics’ 3-point obsession about to kill their seasonMatt Dolloff
Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics lays on the ground after being injured against the New York Knicks. The extent of the Tatum injury is uncertain.
NBAJayson Tatum injury impacts Celtics playoff hopes, Tatum’s legacyAdam 12
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect