LISTEN LIVE

NHL reveals offer sheet compensation for 2025 offseason

The Bruins have five pending restricted free agents on their NHL roster.

Ty Anderson
Mar 1, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei (6) celebrates his goal with center Morgan Geekie (39) against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Mar 1, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei (6) celebrates his goal with center Morgan Geekie (39) against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

If Don Sweeney and the Bruins truly want to go big-game hunting this offseason, the restricted free agent market may be an underrated tool.

And now they know what such a hunt would cost them, with the National Hockey League's offices officially confirming the compensation rules for players signed to and departing their club via offer sheets this summer.

AVERAGE ANNUAL SALARY (AAV)DRAFT PICK COMPENSATION
$775,000-$1,544,424NONE
$1,544,425-$2,340,0373RD-ROUND PICK
$2,340,038-$4,680,0762ND-ROUND PICK
$4,680,077-$7,020,1131ST-ROUND PICK AND 3RD-ROUND PICK
$7,020,114-$9,360,1531ST-ROUND PICK, 2ND-ROUND PICK, AND 3RD-ROUND PICK
$9,360,154-$11,700,192TWO 1ST-ROUND PICKS, 2ND-ROUND PICK, AND 3RD-ROUND PICK
$11,700,193+FOUR 1ST-ROUND PICKS

Once considered a bit of a 'taboo' move that would often lead to revenge-centered offer sheets thrown a team's way, rumors of the floodgates on offer sheets opening this summer have lingered over clubs all season long. Especially with the proverbial death of the second contract for young players who have proven to be high-impact talents in a league where young talent continues to make the difference between winning and losing.

The Blues used this tool to their advantage last offseason, and signed both Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway away from the Oilers with offer sheets that Edmonton chose not to match in exchange for just a single second-round and third-round draft pick. (The Oilers later traded the second-round pick they acquired from St. Louis to Boston in the Trent Frederic trade.)

And if the Bruins wanted to take a page from the St. Louis playbook this offseason, it's worth noting that the Bruins possess all of the picks required to make a play for any restricted free agent. Keeping in mind that teams need to put forth offer sheets with their natural picks, Boston is only lacking a third-round pick in 2027 (they parted with that in the Andrew Peeke trade at the 2024 trade deadline) when it comes to natural draft picks that play into potential draft-pick compensation packages.

The RFA class is obviously headlined by the Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies (a career-high 29 goals and 58 points this past season), while Sabres forward J.J. Peterka and Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard also stand out as pending restricted free agents worthy of a potential big-dollar offer sheet.

And from a Bruins point of view, Morgan Geekie could also be a player targeted with an offer sheet after a breakout 33-goal campaign for the B's.

For what it's worth, Sweeney has already said that Geekie will be on the Black and Gold's roster next season, meaning that it'll likely require something downright stupid from an offer sheet standpoint for the Bruins to walk away from Geekie this offseason. A team could make the Bruins sweat with an offer sheet that tests the limits of that fourth threshold, maybe even going as high as $7 million a season (20 teams have the picks to do that to Boston this offseason). But if it exceeds that and goes to the fifth threshold, it's worth noting that only 12 teams have the picks to pull off that kind of offer sheet, and most of them are rebuilders or fringe playoff teams and thus not in the position to part with those picks for Geekie.

Geekie is one of five pending RFAs on Boston's NHL roster, with Geekie joined by forwards Johnny Beecher, Marat Khusnutdinov, Jakub Lauko, and defenseman Mason Lohrei on that front.

boston bruins
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
Related Stories
during the Men's Gold Medal Game on day sixteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 25, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.
NHLBruins reportedly interested in Marco Sturm for head coaching vacancyTy Anderson
Mar 7, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet talks with forward Kiefer Sherwood (44) on the bench against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
NHLThere’s a new name in the coaching mix for the BruinsTy Anderson
Mar 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Elias Lindholm (28) gets set for a face-off during the third period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
NHLBruins will have 7 players at 2025 WorldsTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect