Enjoy an escape to Cape Cod's only Nicklaus Design golf course at Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club . Win overnight accommodations, golf and lunch for two, and access the private beach and beach bar, five pools, four restaurants, the spa, pickleball, bikes and so much more.

Contest Details: For the “Win A Golf & Stay At Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club” contest, visit www.985thesportshub.com and follow the links and instructions to participate in the Contest and complete and submit the online form beginning May 12, 2025 at 9:00AM Eastern Time (ET) and ending on May 25, 2025 at 11:59PM ET (“Online Entry Period”). Station will randomly select up to one (1) winner(s) on May 27, 2025 on or around 10:00AM ET and, upon verification, winner(s) will receive one (1) voucher for Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club, Brewster, MA; Prize includes one (1) round of golf for two and one (1) night stay. Up to four (4) winner(s) will be selected as described above. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $900. Otherwise, WBZ-FM’s General Rules apply and are available here.