Reigning champion Eagles hosting Cowboys to open 2025 NFL season

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (left) and head coach Nick Sirianni celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.

The 2025 NFL season will begin on the Thursday after Labor Day, Sept. 4, when the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the division rival Dallas Cowboys.

Both the Eagles and the Cowboys will likely enter with similar looking squads to their 2024 rosters. During the 2024 NFL regular season, the Eagles trounced Dallas in both of their matchups, winning 34-6 in the first game and 41-7 in the second.

The 2024 Eagles were led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and receiver AJ Brown, but the real impact piece on their offense was Saquon Barkley who had 345 carries, for 2,005 yards, and 13 touchdowns on the year. The 2025 Eagles will likely look very similar, with a run-heavy, win in the trenches style of offense.

The Eagles' signature 'tush push' play is currently in purgatory, as discussions about banning the play have been tabled by the NFL. If the play is eventually banned by the league, it could heavily impact the Eagles' short-game offense.