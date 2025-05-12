LISTEN LIVE

Patriots’ Terrell Williams gives update on recent health scare

The Pats’ defensive coordinator is working remotely after suffering a medical scare back home near Detroit.

Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams spoke to reporters last Friday to give an update on a medical situation that kept him away from Foxboro for a recent rookie minicamp practice.

Williams confirmed that he's "doing OK," but he did have a recent issue that has forced him to take his personal health more seriously.

"I came back home here to Detroit for spring break and had a little medical scare -- I mean, it wasn't a 'little' medical scare, it was a medical scare," Williams said. "Since then, per doctor's orders, I've kind of stayed here in Detroit, and been handling that. While I'm talking about it, I want to talk about the seriousness of taking care of our health and loving the people we love. Because when something traumatic happens, and it was traumatic for me, it gave me an opportunity to reflect and look back at the people I care about that make a difference in my life.

"I was able to do that, and also it gave me a reminder that sometimes, as coaches, media folks, and athletes and doctors and whoever, we think we're invincible -- we're not. I'm just telling you, you're not. So, this was a good wake-up call for me, and it was a good wake-up call for my close friends and people I know in my profession around the league and in general."

Williams must be doing much better than he was the day he suffered his health scare. That's because he seemed to almost get a chuckle from of the outpouring he got from well-wishers, after Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel discussed his absence from Foxboro.

"I got about 300 text messages like I was laying on my deathbed, but I'm doing OK, no need to speculate," Williams said. "I don't want to get into specifics right now, because there will be a time where I'll talk about it. But I just wanted to get an opportunity to get on with you guys before speculation goes every which way.

"I'll just say right now that I'm doing OK and I appreciate all the prayers and whatever it is from everybody."

Williams' on-field absence gave a glimpse into the next in command for the Patriots defense. Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr temporarily assumed Williams' duties at practice on Friday in Foxboro, while Williams was available to meet with players remotely.

Assuming no setbacks, it appears that Williams will be back in Foxboro soon to tackle his first official season with the title of defensive coordinator. He and Vrabel will be tasked with improving a retooled Patriots defense from the 2024 season, when the unit ranked 22nd in the NFL with 24.5 points allowed per game.

